Charlotte Hornets vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - November 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets are on the final stop of their current road trip as they take on the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum on Wednesday. The Hornets are winless on their road trip, and on a five-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are back to winning ways following their win over Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Hornets will look to end their four-game road trip with a win over the Grizzlies. However, they have struggled to finish off games. They are coming off a 126-123 overtime loss to the LA Lakers on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies were back to winning ways with a 125-118 overtime win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Memphis bounced back following an embarrassing blowout loss to the Washington Wizards.

Match Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets vs Memphis Grizzlies | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 10th; 8:00 PM ET (Thursday, November 11th; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, TN.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charrlote Hornets reacts after a basket.

The Charlotte Hornets are struggling to win after a strong start to the season. The Hornets have lost five straight games, and have not won a game in November. Their last win came at the end of October against the Portland Trail Blazers.

This month, the Hornets have lost blowout games to the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings. Their losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers, LA Clippers and LA Lakers were all avoidable, as they were all close games.

In their overtime loss to the Lakers, the Hornets forced overtime after Miles Bridges hit a game-tying three-point shot with 23.7 seconds left. They failed to get a good shot in the dying seconds of overtime to force another five minutes, though. The Hornets were torched by Anthony Davis and Carmelo Anthony.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball is the reigning Rookie of the Year, and he is the unquestioned star of the Charlotte Hornets. Ball is averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game this season.

In their loss to the LA Lakers, Ball finished with a triple double. He had 25 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists. He also had the chance to force a second overtime, but he passed to Cody Martin, who missed the three-point shot. If the Hornets want to end their losing streak, Ball has to take over late in close games.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball; G - Terry Rozier; F - Gordon Hayward; F - Miles Bridges; C - Mason Plumlee.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Ja Morant and Ziaire Williams of the Memphis Grizzlies

After an embarrassing loss to the Washington Wizards on the road, the Memphis Grizzlies are back to winning ways after a tough 125-118 overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Grizzlies were down by as many as 16 points in the fourth quarter, but battled their way to take the lead.

Karl-Anthony Towns of the Timberwolves hit a three-point shot to force overtime. In the five extra minutes of game time, the Grizzlies relied on Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke to get the win. Clarke made a shot with 22.7 seconds left in overtime to put the game away.

Morant finished the game with 33 points, six rebounds and eight assists, while Clarke had 20 points and nine rebounds off the bench. De'Anthony Melton continued his great season with 19 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant is having the best season of his career, averaging 26.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game. The Memphis Grizzlies are 6-4 to start the season, thanks in large part to Morant.

Morant has taken over games this season, and he has got superstar-level potential written all over him. If the Grizzlies want to start a winning streak and prevent the Hornets from ending their five-game losing skid, Morant has to continue doing what he's doing and more.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant; G - De'Anthony Melton; F - Desmond Bane; F - Jaren Jackson Jr.; C - Steven Adams.

Hornets vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

The Charlotte Hornets vs Memphis Grizzlies game is highlighted by a matchup between two of the NBA's best young stars in LaMelo Ball and Ja Morant.

The Hornets are struggling, so they'll be more desperate for a win, while the Grizzlies have homecourt advantage. The Grizzlies are likely to win this matchup against the Hornets, but it will surely be an entertaining game on the night.

Where to watch Hornets vs Grizzlies?

The Charlotte Hornets vs Grizzlies matchup is available on live stream via the NBA League Pass. Local fans can watch the game on Bally Sports Southeast - Charlotte and Bally Sports Southeast - Memphis.

