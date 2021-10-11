Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 11th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat will lock horns in an enticing 2021-22 NBA preseason game at the FTX Arena on Monday.
The Hornets are coming off a 98-128 blowout loss against the Memphis Grizzlies. They shot just 36.4% from the field overall and were unable to get stops on defense. Terry Rozier was the team's best performer on the night. He scored 21 points on 50% shooting and recorded five assists to his name.
Meanwhile, the new-look Heat have been unbeatable in their three preseason games heading into this contest. They defeated the San Antonio Spurs 109-105 in their previous outing. Tyler Herro and Max Struss combined for 53 points in the absence of stars Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report
The Charlotte Hornets have listed three players in their injury report for the clash against the Miami Heat.
The players ruled out for the contest are Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier and Mason Plumlee. Meanwhile, Kelly Oubre Jr. is listed as doubtful.
Hayward and Plumlee are out because of COVID-19 protocols, while Rozier and Oubre sustained ankle sprains.
Miami Heat Injury Report
The Miami Heat have only listed Victor Oladipo on their injury report ahead of the game against the Charlotte Hornets. He is undergoing rehabilitation for knee surgery.
Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat: Predicted Lineups
Charlotte Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets will be forced to make changes to their starting lineup, with Terry Rozier sidelined.
James Bouknight may get the nod to start alongside LaMelo Mall in the backcourt. Meanwhile, Cody Martin, PJ Washington and Miles Bridges are likely to retain their places in the squad.
Nick Richards, Jalen McDaniels and Kai Jones could receive the most playing time among the reserves.
Miami Heat
Regular starters Kyle Lowry, PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler all received quality rest and are likely to return to the starting lineup for Monday's game.
Lowry and Duncan Robinson are likely to start proceedings in the backcourt, while Butler, Tucker and Adebayo will complete the rest of the lineup.
Tyler Herro, Max Struss, Markieff Morris and Gabe Vincent could play the most minutes off the bench.
Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat: Predicted Starting 5s
Charlotte Hornets
Point Guard - LaMelo Ball | Shooting Guard - James Bouknight | Small Forward - Miles Bridges | Power Forward - Cody Martin | Center - PJ Washington
Miami Heat
Point Guard - Kyle Lowry | Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson | Small Forward - Jimmy Butler | Power Forward - PJ Tucker | Center - Bam Adebayo