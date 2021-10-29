Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat will to host the Charlotte Hornets at the FTX Arena on Friday, October 29th. Coming off a win against the Brooklyn Nets, the Heat will now face the Hornets on the back of a two-game winning streak.

The Hornets, meanwhile, will look to build on their 4-1 record heading into their sixth game of the season. Looking to make some noise in the playoffs, the Hornets have emerged as a strong contender in the Eastern Conference.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

Terry Rozier has been out of action for the Charlotte Hornets since October 22nd

The Charlotte Hornets will be missing some key players from their rotation in the game against the Miami Heat.

Terry Rozier is expected to miss the game due to an ankle injury. Although he has been listed as day-to-day, the point guard is doubtful to play for the Hornets on Friday.

PJ Washington is also out of this game. He suffered a knee injury on Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. His absence may pose problems for the Hornets' big-man rotation.

Miami Heat Injury Report

Victor Oladipo at the Miami Heat Media Day

The Miami Heat have had a strong start to the season, winning three of their opening four games. That can largely be attributed to the health of their superstars and key rotational players.

However, the Heat roster have some issues heading into their game against the Hornets. Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry have been added to the team's injury report ahead of this matchup.

Adebayo is suffering from a left knee bruise, while Lowry is suffering from elbow problems. While they are on the team's injury report, they have been listed as probable, which does come as a relief for Heat fans.

Heat Nation

Kyle Lowry (right elbow bursitis): probable

Victor Oladipo (right knee recovery): out



Bam Adebayo (left knee bruise): probable

Victor Oladipo has seen a lot of time off the court owing to various injuries. He continues to be sidelined for this game due to a knee injury sustained earlier this year. His timeline for return is unknown.

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat: Predicted Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball brings the Ball up the court for the Charlotte Hornets.

The Charlotte Hornets have enjoyed a lot of success early in the season, owing to the development of LaMelo Ball. The 20-year-old point guard was the NBA Rookie of the Year last season, and has only improved his game since then.

NBA



LaMelo Ball.



That's all.

Alongside Ball's development, Miles Bridges has also evolved into a reliable scoring option for the Hornets. The on-court chemistry between Ball and Bridges has been exciting for the team.

A healthy Gordon Hayward has also been a reliable sight for the otherwise young roster. Paired with Mason Plumlee in the frontcourt, the Hornets' veteran experience keeps the unit tied together when it comes down to execution.

The shorthanded Hornets tend to play an eight-to-nine-member rotation in their games. With Ish Smith coming off the bench to replace LaMelo Ball, the Hornets' overall bench rotation doesn't turn any heads.

Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler tries to score on two Brooklyn Nets defenders

The Miami Heat have been playing some spectacular basketball this season. With the addition of key veterans such as Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker, the Heat have one of the best defensive lineups. That is especially the case when they are paired with the likes of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in the frontcourt.

The Heat are also enjoying the growth of Tyler Herro coming out of his sophomore slump. Herro is playing with a chip on his shoulder and the confidence that he is on par with other successful players from his rookie class.

Tyler Herro has been going crazy with separation. 30 points 10 rebounds

The Heat have some reliable players on their roster to replace their starting rotation. With the likes of Dewayne Dedmon, Markieff Morris and Max Strus coming off the bench, the Heat have significant depth available to them heading into this game.

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat: Predicted Starting 5s

Charlotte Hornets

G - LaMelo Ball | G - Kelly Oubre Jr. | F - Miles Bridges | F - Gordon Hayward | C - Mason Plumlee.

Miami Heat

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Duncan Robinson | F - Jimmy Butler | F - PJ Tucker | C - Bam Adebayo.

