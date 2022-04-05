Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 5th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets will lock horns with the Miami Heat at the FTX Arena for an exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Tuesday, April 5. Both sides have met each other three times this season, with the Heat emerging as winners in all of those games.

The Hornets come into the game on the back of a 141-114 blowout loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. Miles Bridges scored 20 points in the game. Both teams were neck and neck in the first half, but things went badly for the Hornets in the second half, as Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris took over the game in that period. The 76ers scored 86 second-half points while containing the Hornets to only 61.

The Miami Heat, on the other hand, are coming off a stunning 114-109 win over the Toronto Raptors. Max Struss scored 23 points on 70% shooting from the field. Victor Oladipo also had an impressive outing off the bench, as he scored 21 points in 27 minutes against the Raptors. The game was exciting and went down to the wire, but in the end, the Heat showed resilience in the fourth quarter to grab their fifty-first win of the season.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

The Hornets have not reported anyone on their injury report for this game against the Miami Heat.

Miami Heat Injury Report

The Heat have reported six players as part of their injury report. Kyle Lowry, Markieff Morris, Dewayne Dedmond, PJ Tucker, Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent have all been reported as questionable in the game against the Hornets.

Player Name Status Reason Dewayne Dedmon Questionable Right Ankle Sprain Caleb Martin Questionable Right Calf Contusion Markieff Morris Questionable Left Hip Strain PJ Tucker Questionable Left Knee Irritation Gabe Vincent Questionable Right Big Toe Contusion Kyle Lowry Questionable Rest - Soreness

X - Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT #CHAvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Dewayne Dedmon (ankle), Kyle Lowry (body soreness), Caleb Martin (calf), Markieff Morris (hip), P.J. Tucker (knee) and Gabe Vincent (toe) are listed as questionable to play in tomorrow's game vs the Hornets. #CHAvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Dewayne Dedmon (ankle), Kyle Lowry (body soreness), Caleb Martin (calf), Markieff Morris (hip), P.J. Tucker (knee) and Gabe Vincent (toe) are listed as questionable to play in tomorrow's game vs the Hornets.

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat Betting Odds & Spreads - April 5, 2022

Team Name Records Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Charlotte Hornets 40-38 +180 Over 225.5 [-110] +5.5 [-110] Miami Heat 51-28 -225 Under 225.5 [-110] -5.5 [-110]

The Miami Heat are being favored in this game due to their superior record over the Charlotte Hornets this season. The Heat have immense depth and their role players are one of their biggest strengths. They are also in good form, which is why the oddsmakers have given them higher odds to come out as winners.

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat Betting Odds

Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets have gone over the total points in three of their last five games. The Hornets are 6-4 on the road in their last ten games. Miles Bridges has averaged 25.6 PPG and 8.2 RPG on 53.4 % shooting in his last five games.

Miami Heat

The Heat have gone against the spread in four of their last five games. The Heat is coming into this game on the back of a four-game winning streak. The Heat have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat Predicted Starting Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets v Brooklyn Nets

The Hornets will use the same backcourt with LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier featuring as starters. Miles Bridges and PJ Washington will share the frontcourt, while Mason Plumlee starts at center for the team. Cody Martin and Kelly Oubre Jr. will play significant minutes off the bench for the Hornets.

Miami Heat

Miami Heat v Chicago Bulls

The Heat will most likely start Victor Oladipo and Duncan Robinson on the backcourt. Lowry has been listed as questionable, with the team already having qualified for the playoffs, they may give him rest to keep him fresh for the playoffs. Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker will start on the frontcourt, while Bam Adebayo starts at center.

The Heat have won seven of the last ten games between the two teams.

The Heat have a 27-12 record at home, while the Hornets are 20-19 while travelling on the road.

The Heat have a 33-16 record against Eastern Conference teams, while the Hornets are 24-24 against the team from the East.

Charlotte Horners vs Miami Heat Predicted Starting 5s

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard - LaMelo Ball | Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier | Small Forward - Miles Bridges | Power Forward - PJ Washington | Center - Mason Plumlee

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Victor Oladipo | Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson | Small Forward - Jimmy Butler | Power Forward - PJ Tucker | Center - Bam Adebayo

