Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - April 5th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat will host the Charlotte Hornets at FTX Arena for their last meeting of the regular-season on April 5.

Coming off a 114-144 blowout loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Charlotte Hornets found themselves falling to 40-38 on the season. With this loss, the Hornets also occupy ninth place in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat are coming off a 114-109 win against the Toronto Raptors. With their fourth consecutive win, the Heat have recovered from their slump in the month of March.

Tuesday's matchup will see the Heat possess an opportunity to sweep the season-series against the Hornets. However, with Charlotte fighting to avoid falling to 10th place, they may play with more intensity in the game.

Match Details

Fixture - Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Tuesday, April 5th, 2022; 7:30 PM ET (Wednesday, April 6th, 2022; 5:00 AM IST)

Venue - FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Charlotte Hornets Preview

LaMelo Ball celebrates a three-pointer

Although the Charlotte Hornets were handed a beatdown of a loss by the Philadelphia 76ers, they have been relatively successful in their recent string of games.

They even put up some solid performances in the loss against Philadelphia. With Miles Bridges leading the scoring effort with 20 points, each of the starters contributed with double-digit scoring.

However, a putrid defensive effort and poor bench scoring would once again be Charlotte's undoing. Kelly Oubre Jr. was the only bright spark off the bench. He had 11 points on the night.

Having won three of their last five games, the Hornets still find themselves in Play-In contention. However, this upcoming matchup is crucial for the side as their ninth-place position is threatened by the Nets, who have the same record.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball | G - Terry Rozier | F - Miles Bridges | F - PJ Washington | C - Mason Plumlee

Miami Heat Preview

Max Strus and Bam Adebayo celebrate a play

Although the Heat ran into a rough patch with regards to their recent losing streak, Miami have bounced back and looked like a cohesive unit again. Coming off their latest win to cap off their three-game road trip, the Heat convincingly returned to the top spot in the East.

The game against Toronto saw Jimmy Butler and Gabe Vincent sit out with injuries. However, this Heat team showed their resilience. With solid performances by Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry, the Miami Heat saw Max Strus lead the scoring charge with 23 points for the night.

NBA G League @nbagleague



The @miamiheat sniper dropped points on 7-9 3PT. This was his eighth 20+ point game of the season. Max Strus got loose tonight!The @miamiheat sniper droppedpoints on 7-9 3PT. This was his eighth 20+ point game of the season. #GLeagueAlum Max Strus got loose tonight! 🔥The @miamiheat sniper dropped 2️⃣3️⃣ points on 7-9 3PT. This was his eighth 20+ point game of the season. #GLeagueAlum https://t.co/6n9zB5sHlK

With a clinched playoff spot and division lead, the Heat are back to looking like title-contenders. With Butler also potentially available for the next game, Miami will look to build upon their current winning streak.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Duncan Robinson | F - Jimmy Butler | F - PJ Tucker | C - Bam Adebayo

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Charlotte Hornets 40-38 +188 Over 224.5 (-110) +5.5 (-110) Miami Heat 51-28 -225 Under 224.5 (-110) -5.5 (-110)

The oddsmakers have favored Miami to win this game against the Hornets primarily because of their recent form and homecourt advantage.

While Charlotte are a decent team when playing on their road, they haven't been able to complete against the Heat on equal footing this season. While also keeping Miami's superior record in mind, they are in a much better position to win this game.

Odds Sourced From: FanDuel SB

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat Betting Tips

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have 20-19 record on the road. The Hornets have an offensive rating of 119.9 in their last 10 games. Miles Bridges averages 22 points and 8 rebounds against the Heat.

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are on a four-game winning streak. The Heat are 27-12 when playing at home. Miami have had a defensive rating of 112.5 in their last 10 games.

Hornets vs Heat Match Predictions

The Miami Heat should emerge as the winners in this home fixture.

The Heat are on a bit of a hot streak as the regular-season comes to an end. With a three-game winning streak to cap off their road trip, Miami will be heading home with a healthy roster and a head full of momentum.

Meanwhile, the Hornets were handed a debilitating loss by the 76ers. Their 20-19 away record is commendable, but coming up against the best team in the East may prove to be an insurmountable challenge.

Where to watch the Hornets vs Heat game?

The Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Sun. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into WAXY/WRTO as well.

