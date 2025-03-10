Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10, 2025

The Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat matchup is one of 12 games scheduled for Monday. Miami is ninth in the East with a 29-34 record, while Charlotte is 14th with a 15-48 record.

The two teams have played each other 127 times in the regular season, with the Heat holding a 79-48 lead. This will be their third game this season, with Miami winning the previous two matchups. They last played on Nov. 27 when the Heat won 98-94 behind Tyler Herro’s 27 points. Charlotte was led by LaMelo Ball’s 32 points.

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat game details and odds

The Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT on Monday, March 10, at Kaseya Center. Local coverage of the matchup will be provided by FanDuel Sports Network - Sun and FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Charlotte. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Hornets (+325) vs. Heat (-425)

Spread: Hornets (+9.5) vs. Heat (-9.5)

Total (O/U): Hornets -110 (o216.5) vs. Heat -110 (u216.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat preview

The Hornets are coming off of a 105-102 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday that snapped a nine-game losing streak for the team. Miles Bridges led the team with 26 points, while Moussa Diabate had a double-double of 16 points and 15 rebounds. Nick Smith Jr. and Damion Baugh contributed 19 and 14 points, respectively.

LaMelo Ball, who sat out Saturday’s game with an ankle issue, is not on the injury report for Monday’s game and should return to the starting lineup.

The Heat are on a three-game losing streak and have won just four of their past 10 games. They are coming off of a 114-109 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. Miami led 89-78 until the end of the third quarter, but a 36-20 final quarter gave Chicago the win.

Miami was led by Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins’ 22 points each, while Tyler Herro had 21 points.

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat betting props

LaMelo Ball’s points total is set at 22.5, which is under his season average of 25.8 points. Bet on Ball to go past the prop.

Tyler Herro’s points total is set at 22.5, a mark that the oddsmakers favor him to cross and so do we. Bet on the over.

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat prediction

The oddsmakers heavily favor the Heat to get a win at home. While we expect Miami to win, it might struggle to cover the spread given its recent poor run of form. This should be an entertaining game where the team total just goes past 216.5 points.

