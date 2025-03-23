Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat Prediction and Betting Tips | March 23, 2025

The Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat matchup is one of eight games scheduled for Sunday. Charlotte is 14th in the East with a 18-52 record, while Miami is 10th in the same conference with a 29-41 record.

The two teams have played each other 128 times in the regular season, with the Heat holding a 79-49 lead. This will be their fourth and final game this season, with Miami leading the series 2-1. They last played on March 10 when the Hornets won 105-102 behind Miles Bridges’ 35 points. Bam Adebayo led Miami with 23 points.

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat game details and odds

The Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat game is scheduled for 6 p.m. EDT on Sunday, March 23, at Kaseya Center. The game will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Sun and FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Charlotte. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Hornets (+145) vs. Heat (-170)

Spread: Hornets (+3.5) vs. Heat (-3.5)

Total (O/U): Hornets -110 (o212.5) vs. Heat -110 (u212.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat preview

The Hornets are out of playoff contention and need to go back to the drawing board and plan for next season. It all starts with the draft. Charlotte is 4-6 over the past 10 games and is coming off of a lopsided 141-106 loss to the OKC Thunder on Friday.

Miles Bridges led the team with 20 points, while Nick Smith Jr. and Josh Green contributed 14 and 12 points, respectively.

The Heat are going through a terrible stretch and have lost 10 straight games. While they are still poised to make the play-in tournament, things don’t look very promising for their postseason chances.

Miami is coming off of a 102-98 loss to the Houston Rockets on Friday. Andrew Wiggins led the team with 30 points, while Kel’el Ware had a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds. Bam Adebayo contributed 16 points as well.

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat betting props

Miles Bridges’ points total is set at 20.5, which is under his season average of 21.0 points. While the oddsmakers don’t favor him to go over, we feel like this is a good spot to take a risk and go over.

Bam Adebayo’s points total is set at 18.5. While his status is questionable with a sprained left ankle, if he plays, he should be able to score more than 18.5 points.

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat prediction

The oddsmakers expect the Heat to get a win at home. We expect the same and Miami should end its horrid run with a convincing win on Sunday. This should be a low-scoring game with the team total just going past 212.5 points.

