Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - October 11th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

With the 2021-22 NBA season right around the corner, the Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat will lock horns in a mouth-watering preseason clash at the FTX Arena in Miami on Monday.

The Heat are on a three-game preseason winning streak, and will look to build on that momentum when they meet the Hornets. Meanwhile, the latter have won one of their two preseason matchups thus far.

Match Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat | NBA Preseason 2021-22.

Date & Time: Monday, October 11th; 7:30 PM ET (Tuesday, October 12th; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue: FTX Arena, Miami, FL.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

Despite making it to the play-in tournament as the tenth seed from the East last season, the Charlotte Hornets failed to make the playoffs. The power-packed young core will now look to make a fresh start this year around.

Led by marquee point guard LaMelo Ball and flanked by the likes of Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward, the Hornets are all set to make a big push for the playoffs this season.

The high-flying action was on full display during their first two preseason bouts, with the Hornets winning one of them. The franchise has been looking to turn things around with their young talent, ever since Kemba Walker's departure.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

Melo was the third-overall pick in the 2020 draft.

After averaging 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game during his rookie year with the Charlotte Hornets, LaMelo Ball has set himself up to be the franchise's cornerstone.

He has shown flashes of brilliance in his preseason campaign so far, running the point with dexterity and maturity belying his age. His court-vision, athleticism and length make it difficult for defenders to contain him.

Having a floor-general like Ball who can adapt to any half-court set and keep his teammates involved is an attribute the Hornets should richly cherish.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball; G - Terry Rozier; F - Gordon Hayward; F - Miles Bridges; C - Mason Plumlee.

Miami Heat Preview

The short turnaround between seasons saw the Miami Heat fall in the first round of last year's playoffs after making the Finals in the bubble. But after ample rest and an upgrade in personnel during the offseason, the Heat look all set to make another deep playoff run.

The addition of Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker to their core of Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler means an imminent surge at long beach during the upcoming season.

The Miami Heat have beaten the Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs to stay undefeated this preseason thus far.

Key Player - Tyler Herro

Herro's playoff run in the bubble was a sign of things to come.

Tyler Herro was drafted 13th overall in the 2019 NBA draft, and has become an instrumental part of Miami's new and rejuvenated lineup. His numbers saw a noticeable dip last year, but his basketball potential means a breakout year could be on the cards for the 21-year-old.

He has been dropping team-high scoring numbers across the preseason games this year. Herro went 9-12 from the field in under 25 minutes against the Atlanta Hawks.

The ceiling for Tyler Herro is sky-high. It is highly likely that considering the well-rounded roster the Heat have this season, the youngster could come into his own.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry; G - Tyler Herro; F - Jimmy Butler; F - Duncan Robinson; C - Bam Adebayo.

Hornets vs Heat Match Prediction

The Miami Heat have won three straight games, and look extremely comfortable with their on-court personnel rotations. The Charlotte Hornets would provide some highlight passes and alley-oop dunks, but they might have to end this one with a hard-fought loss.

Where to watch Hornets vs Heat?

The NBA preseason game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat will be televised locally on Bally Sports SUN (BSSUN) and Bally Sports Southeast - Charlotte (BSSE - CHA). You can also live stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.

