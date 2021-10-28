Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - October 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The high-flying Charlotte Hornets go head to head with the Miami Heat in an NBA 2021-22 season game at the FTX Arena on Friday.

The Charlotte Hornets are coming off a 120-111 win over the Orlando Magic and boast a 4-1 record early in the season. The Miami Heat, on the other hand, inflicted a 106-93 loss on the Brooklyn Nets in their last game.

Match Details

Fixture - Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat | NBA season 2021-22.

Date & Time - Friday, October 29th, 2021; 7:30 PM ET (Saturday, October 30th; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue - FTX Arena, Miami

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets won against the Orlando Magic thanks to a team effort, with the duo of Gordon Hayward and Miles Bridges turning in sublime performances. LaMelo Ball had a relatively quiet night, while Mason Plumlee and Jalen McDaniels made telling contributions.

The Charlotte Hornets were aggressive on the glass against the Orlando Magic, grabbing 40 rebounds as opposed to the Magic's 33. They also converted a whopping 46% of their 3-pointers on the night, and head coach James Borrego will hope his team continues to remain hot from downtown.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets v Brooklyn Nets

Despite his struggles against the Orlando Magic, LaMelo Ball remains the Charlotte Hornets' biggest offensive threat. He has started the season off brilliantly, averaging 19.6 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists on 43% shooting from the field and 45% shooting from behind the 3-point arc.

Ball has also improved on the defensive end, and the Hornets will need him to be at his best if they are to beat the Miami Heat.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - Kelly Oubre Jr.; G - LaMelo Ball; F - Miles Bridges; F - Gordon Hayward; C - Mason Plumlee.

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat came out all guns blazing against the Brooklyn Nets, riding on Jimmy Butler's 17 points, 14 rebounds, and 7 assists. Bam Adebayo chipped in with 24 points and 9 rebounds, while Tyler Herro contributed 14 points off the bench.

The Miami Heat won the game against the Brooklyn Nets despite shooting poorly from behind the 3-point arc, as they were only able to connect on 27% of their shots from deep. They also tallied a whopping 62 rebounds in the game, and are shaping up to become one of the most balanced sides in the NBA.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat v Brooklyn Nets

Jimmy Butler received a lot of criticism for his poor performances in the 2021 NBA playoffs in which the Miami Heat crashed out in the first round after getting swept by the Milwaukee Bucks. Butler has certainly taken that criticism positively, and has made a brilliant start to the 2021/22 NBA season.

Butler has averaged 23 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists per game, shooting 48% from the field. He has shown commendable effort defensively as well, tallying 3.3 steals per game. Hence, he will certainly be the Miami Heat's key player against the Hornets.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Duncan Robinson | F - Jimmy Butler | F - PJ Tucker | C - Bam Adebayo

Hornets vs Heat Match Prediction

Both sides are in sublime form, which could lead to an epic showdown between James Borrego and Erik Spoelstra's teams. The Miami Heat have suffocated sides by playing some stellar defense, and it will be intriguing to see how LaMelo Ball and Co. negotiate that factor on Friday night.

All things considered, the Miami Heat should be able to eke out a narrow win against the Charlotte Hornets.

Where to Watch Hornets vs Heat

Live coverage will be available on Barry Sports SE-CHA and Bally Sports Sun. The Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat game can be streamed live on NBA League Pass as well.

Edited by S Chowdhury