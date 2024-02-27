Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and Betting Tips | February 27, 2024

The Charlotte Hornets face the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, with tipoff at 8 p.m. ET. This will be the third matchup of their season series, with the Bucks winning both, and is part of the NBA's 11-game slate.

The Hornets, 15-42, are 13th in the East and coming off a 93-80 win against the Portland Trail Blazers on the road on Sunday. Nick Richards had a team-high 21 points with 10 rebounds, two steals and three blocks on 8-of-11 shooting at 72.7%.

Meanwhile, the Bucks, 37-21, have dropped to third in the East, coming off a 119-98 win over the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers on the road on Sunday. Giannis Antetokounmpo ended the night an assist shy of a triple-double, with 30 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction, preview, starting lineups and betting tips

The matchup between the Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks will be aired locally on the Bally Sports network; WI for home and SE-CHA for away coverage, respectively.

It will also be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial and can be purchased as a subscription.

Spread: Hornets +14.5 vs. Bucks -14.5

Moneyline: Hornets +800 vs. Bucks -1200

Total over and under: Hornets O 222 vs. Bucks U 222.5

Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks preview

The Hornets, despite their season record, have improved recently, winning five of their last six contests. Offensively, they are 28th in scoring, 27th in field goal shooting and 17th in 3-point shooting, with a ranking of 21st in 3-point field goals made per game.

They are 23rd in defense, 27th in field goal defense and 25th in 3-point defense. Additionally, they rank 29th in the league in total rebounds per game and 21st in turnovers.

Meanwhile, the Bucks have won back-to-back games since the All-Star break ended and are second in scoring this season. They rank fifth in field goal shooting and eighth in 3-point shooting. They are fifth in 3-point field goals made per game.

The Bucks pose a significant challenge for the Hornets, primarily due to Charlotte's weak defense and their own status as one of the league's leading offenses. Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to easily breach the Hornets' defense, especially with Charlotte's lack of rim protection.

Damian Lillard's ability to stretch the defense is expected to open up more scoring opportunities for Antetokounmpo on the inside. The Bucks' perimeter shooters are likely to take advantage of the Hornets' defense, which ranks 25th in the league against 3-point shots.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks starting lineups

The Hornets will start Tre Mann at PG, Cody Martin at SG, Brandon Miller at SF, Milles Bridges at PF and Nick Richards at center.

Meanwhile, the Bucks will start Damian Lillard at PG, Malik Beasley at SG, Jae Crowder at SF, Giannis Antetokounmpo at PF and Brook Lopez at center.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks betting tips

Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 30.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists. His point prop is set at over/under

Damian Lillard has averaged 24.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 24.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Miles Bridges, meanwhile, has averaged 21.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 20.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks are heavily favored to win at home and take a commanding lead in their season series, according to sportsbooks and betting lines.

They are favored with a -14.5 point spread and -1200 on the moneyline. Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets are favored to cross the point total mark at 222 and the Bucks are expected to go under 222.5.