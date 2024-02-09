Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and Betting Tips | February 9, 2024

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, with tipoff at 8 p.m. ET. This will be the second game of their season series, with the Bucks winning130-99 win on Nov. 18. The game is part of the NBA's six-game schedule on Friday.

The Bucks, 33-19, play on the second night of a back-to-back, coming off a 105-129 loss against the No. 2 Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday at home. Jae Crowder had his best game of the season, with a game-high 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists on 4-of-5 3-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Hornets, 10-40, dropped their previous game 123-117 against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at home. Miles Bridges and Brandon Miller combined for 65 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in the loss.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks prediction, preview, starting lineups and betting tips

The game between the Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports WI and Bally Sports SE CHA for home and away coverage.

It will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives access to NBA TV with a free one-week trial.

Spread: Hornets +14.5 vs. Bucks -13.5

Moneyline: Hornets +800 vs. Bucks -1100

Total over and under: Hornets O 232.5 vs. Bucks O 232.5

Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks preview

The Hornets have been one of the worst this season, going 1-9 in their last 10 games. They have lost nine straight outings, which can be attributed to the absence of Lamelo Ball, who has missed seven on the trot due to a right ankle injury.

The only bright spot for the Hornets has been rookie Brandin Miller's resurgence, averaging 27.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists, and Miles Bridges, who has had consecutive 40+ point games against the LA Lakers and Toronto Raptors.

The Bucks, meanwhile, have dropped five games under new coach Doc Rivers, losing three straight. Added to their losing woes, injuries have taken a toll, as Khris Middleton injured against the Phoenix Suns, twisting his ankle after stepping on Kevin Durant's shoe. Damian Lillard aggravated his ankle against the Utah Jazz and missed the last game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is anticipated to carry a huge load for the offense, while defensively, with Brook Lopez back, the Bucks are expected to play better.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks starting lineups

The Hornets will start Brandon Miller at PG, Leaky Black at SG, Cody Martin at SF, Miles Bridges at PF and Nick Richard at center.

Meanwhile, for the Bucks, Malik Beasley will start at PG, Pat Connaughton at SG, Jae Crowder at SF, Giannis Antetokounmpo at PF and Brook Lopez at center.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks betting tips

Miles Bridges has averaged 21.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 26.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Cody Martin has averaged 7.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists. His point is set at over/under 11.5 and is favourable to cross or reach this mark.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, has 31.1 points, 11.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists on 61.0% shooting. His point prop is set at over/under 33.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks predictions

The Milwaukee Bucks are overwhelmingly favored to win at home, according to sportsbooks and betting lines, with a -13.5 point spread and -1100 on the moneyline.

Meanwhile, the Hornets are expected to cross the over-total set at 231.5, while the Bucks are favored to go under 232.5.

