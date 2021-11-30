Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - December 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets will face a stern test when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks in a 2021-22 NBA season game on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum.

The Hornets are on a two-game skid entering this contest. They lost 119-133 to the Chicago Bulls in their previous outing. Meanwhile, the Bucks have been on a tear lately. They are coming off a 118-100 win over the Indiana Pacers. It was their seventh consecutive win.

Match Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 1st; 8:00 PM ET (Thursday, December 2nd; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets' poor form away from home continued as they fell to 6-8 on the road after their loss against the Bulls. They couldn't find a way to get stops on defense as the game progressed.

The Hornets allowed their opponents to make 59.6% of their field goals. They were outscored 27-39 in the second quarter and never recovered. Terry Rozier recorded an efficient game, though, as he scored 33 points during the contest. Meanwhile, Gordon Hayward had 22, and LaMelo Ball finished with 18 points and 13 assists.

The Charlotte Hornets defense continues to be an area of concern. They will have to improve on that end if they are to stop a surging Milwaukee Bucks team led by an in-form Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball in action during Charlotte Hornets v Washington Wizards

LaMelo Ball is having a solid sophomore season in the NBA as expected. The point guard is averaging 19.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game so far. Ball has been terrific overall and is also making 1.8 steals per contest. He needs to start influencing the game with his scoring, though. That will be crucial against a team like the Milwaukee Bucks.

Mike Budenholzer's team is one of the best defensive units in the NBA, currently ranked 11th as per the league's defensive ratings. So an all-around performance offensively from Ball is a must if the Hornets are to have a shot at beating the defending champions.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball | G - Terry Rozier | F - Gordon Hayward | F - Miles Bridges | C - Mason Plumlee.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks have overcome their early-season struggles in style. They are back to their best, with the likes of Khris Middleton and other key role players back healthy.

The reigning NBA champions have barely put a foot wrong in the last two weeks. Giannis Antetokounmpo played MVP-caliber basketball during that stretch and was once again the architect of their recent win over the Pacers.

The "Greek Freak" recorded 26 points and 13 rebounds, shooting 11 of 15 from the field to lead his team to their 13th win of the campaign. Meanwhile, Jrue Holiday had a near triple-double as he tallied 21 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.

The Milwaukee Bucks made suitable adjustments to win the game despite shooting just eight threes on the night. They scored 62 points in the paint to make sure they did not end up paying for their struggles from long range.

Key Player - Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday in action during an NBA game

Jrue Holiday has been sensational on both ends of the floor for the Milwaukee Bucks of late. The point guard is averaging 19.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game across his last four appearances. Holiday will have to show some of his first-team All-Defense caliber play when the Bucks host the Charlotte Hornets.

His main task would be to limit LaMelo Ball's impact on the game as much as possible. The Hornets run their offense through him, so keeping his production low would prove to be decisive in the eventual scheme of things.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday | G - Grayson Allen | F - Khris Middleton | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Bobby Portis.

Hornets vs Bucks Match Prediction

The Charlotte Hornets might find it difficult to topple the Milwaukee Bucks, who have been in excellent form entering this matchup. Unless the Hornets can pull off one of their best defensive showings of the campaign, this should be a comfortable win for Milwaukee.

Where to watch Hornets vs Bucks

Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports Wisconsin will provide local coverage of the game between the Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks. Fans can also view the match online via a subscription to NBA League Pass.

