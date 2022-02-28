Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - February 28th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets will visit Fiserv Forum for a match-up against the Milwaukee Bucks in a battle between the two Eastern Conference teams. The current season-series stands at 2-1 in favor of the Hornets.

The Hornets have had trouble closing out games, despite being one of the highest scoring teams in the league. They’re ranked first in the league in terms of points scored, averaging 114 points per game. To give an idea of their struggles, the Hornets have forced overtime six times this season, but ended up losing all those fixtures.

The Charlotte Hornets (30-31) are ranked ninth in the Eastern Conference as they begin a two-game road trip starting with the Bucks. They’ll go into every game with the goal of climbing the rankings, as they’re currently in place to feature in the Play-In tournament.

The Bucks have lost two of their three games against the Hornets this season, looking to even out the regular-season series in the upcoming game. As a unit, they’ve played together, facing a few minor challenges throughout the season.

The Milwaukee Bucks (36-25) are fifth in the East, just four games behind the leaders – the Miami Heat. They will have to keep their foot on the pedal until the end of the regular season, as they have a lot of tough match-ups in their upcoming schedule. For instance, the Bucks have three fixtures against the No.2 ranked Chicago Bulls before the season wraps up.

Match Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Monday, February 28; 8 PM ET (Tuesday, March 1; 6:30 AM).

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges warming up before playing against the Timberwolves

Although the Charlotte Hornets are one of the highest scoring teams in the league, they’re 28th in terms of the points they give up. Offensively, LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier have led the charge – averaging between 18-20 points each. But defensively, they don’t have much to show for.

Another factor of concern is losing Gordon Hayward for the rest of the season to a left ankle injury. He has missed the last seven games, with the Hornets only being able to win two of them. Overall, in a season of growth, the Hornets are likely to fall short – but, will continue to pursue a spot in the playoffs for what it’s worth.

Key Player – LaMelo Ball

20-year-old LaMelo Ball is a highly skilled guard who can dictate the pace of the game with ease. He leads the teams in scoring, assists and steals, being the driving force behind the franchise’s current position. However, Ball has been going through a tough stretch of games, averaging only 33% from the field in the last five games.

A player of LaMelo Ball’s caliber can contribute effectively even if his shot is not dropping. In the same stretch of five games, he averaged 18.2 points, seven assists and seven rebounds, which goes to show how valuable a player he is for the franchise.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard: LaMelo Ball; Shooting Guard: Terry Rozier; Small Forward: Miles Bridges; Power Forward: P.J. Washington; Center: Mason Plumlee.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Portland Trail Blazers v Milwaukee Bucks

At the start of the season, the Milwaukee Bucks were the favorites to finish the regular season on top. However, with the Bulls, Heat and 76ers stepping up their game, the Bucks are behind in the regular season race, in fifth place in the East.

Important role players in Brook Lopez, Pat Connaughton and George Hill have been missing due to injury, but contributions from Bobby Portis and Grayson Allen have helped plug the gap. With just 21 regular-season games remaining, the Bucks need to make a push to try and secure homecourt advantage for the playoffs.

Key Player – Giannis Antetokounmpo

The 2020-21 Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has been brilliant this season, averaging 29.4 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists – in 50 games. "The Greek Freak" is shooting an efficient 54% from the field and 30% from beyond the arc. While dominating the paint, he is also drawing a lot more fouls this season – putting up his best free-throw numbers in his career so far.

Landon Thomas @sixfivelando Giannis Antetokounmpo: “There were only two Europeans on this (75th) team right? That’s insane. Sitting next to Michael Jordan.. that’s great. Lebron James.. but having the opportunity next to Dirk who opened the path for us. That’s even more of an incredible feeling for me.” Giannis Antetokounmpo: “There were only two Europeans on this (75th) team right? That’s insane. Sitting next to Michael Jordan.. that’s great. Lebron James.. but having the opportunity next to Dirk who opened the path for us. That’s even more of an incredible feeling for me.” https://t.co/plLE2ySsy0

After losing two tough games back-to-back, Antetokounmpo will look to bounce back by securing a win for the Bucks. After the Hornets, they will face-off against the Heat, Bulls and Suns – giving Antetokounmpo a chance to face-off against probable playoffs rivals.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard: Jrue Holiday; Shooting Guard: Grayson Allen; Small Forward: Khris Middleton; Power Forward: Giannis Antetokounmpo; Center: Bobby Portis.

Hornets vs Bucks Match Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks are likely to press from the start to score early and secure a sizeable lead, as the Hornet’s offensive output is usually high. However, the Charlotte Hornets will have to be defensively strong as well, without which they will not have a realistic chance against the Bucks.

Where to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks?

The Charlotte Hornets' match against the Milwaukee Bucks will be broadcast on NBA TV. You can also catch the action live on the NBA League Pass.

