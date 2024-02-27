Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for February 27 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Charlotte Hornets and the Milwaukee Bucks gear up to battle it out in Milwaukee on Tuesday, with tipoff set for 8 pm E.T. This will be their third encounter of the season, with the Bucks winning both of the previous matchups.

The Bucks (37-21) are third in the Eastern Conference and have won five of their last 10 games. They head into tonight's game riding a two-game winning streak after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the charge for the Buck's victory registering 30 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists, and one block against the 76ers.

Meanwhile, the Hornets (15-42) are 13th in the Eastern Conference, winning five of their last 10 games. They won their last matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. Nick Richards led the Hornets' winning effort with 21 points, 10 rebounds, two steals, and three blocks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Updates

Charlotte Hornets injuries for Feb. 27

The Hornets have four names on their injury report: LaMelo Ball (Ankle) and Mark Williams (Back) are listed as out. Davis Bertans (Knee) is listed as questionable while Seth Curry (Hip) is listed as probable. Their participation will be a game-time decision.

Milwaukee Bucks injuries for Feb. 27

The Bucks have two names on their injury report: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Knee) is listed as probable and his participation will be a game-time decision. Khris Middleton (Ankle) is listed out.

Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Charlotte Hornets Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

Starters 2nd 3rd PG Tre Mann Vasilije Micic Cody Martin SG Cody Martin Seth Curry* Brandon Miller SF Brandon Miller Miles Bridges Bryce McGowens PF Miles Bridges Davis Bertans* Grant Williams C Nick Richards Grant Williams Marques Bolden

Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

Starters 2nd 3rd PG Damian Lillard Patrick Beverly AJ Green SG Malik Beasley Pat Connaughton AJ Green SF Jae Crowder Pat Connaughton Andre Jackson Jr. PF Giannis Antetokounmpo* Danilo Gallinari Bobby Portis C Brook Lopez Bobby Portis Danilo Gallinari

(*) questionable

Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Key matchups

Miles Bridges and Giannis Antetokounmpo are anticipated to guard each other. Heading into the matchup, both forwards have been dominant this season. Miles Bridges is having his best season yet, averaging 21.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 46.4% from the field.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is having a great season and is in the race for the season's MVP. He is averaging 30.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 61.9% from the field and 26.8% from beyond the arc.

Moreover, Brandon Miller is anticipated to challenge Brook Lopez in the paint with his rim-attacking prowess. Miller's ability to create space with his ball-handling and elite athleticism has made him a primary offensive threat.

Miller has showcased strong promise for All-Rookie team selection. With injuries to key players like LaMelo Ball, Miller's output has increased. The Bucks are up 2-0 against the Hornets this season.