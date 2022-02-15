Charlotte Hornets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 15th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center on Tuesday, February 15. In the only game between the two teams this season, the Hornets were successful in grabbing a 133-115 win, courtesy of a 27-point performance from Kelly Oubre Jr.
The Hornets faced a disappointing defeat in their game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier combined to score 60 points for the Hornets. But their efforts were in vain as the Grizzlies did a great job in the first half to clinch the game. The Hornets scored 75 second-half points as compared to the 51 scored by the Grizzlies, but still ended up losing the game by a 125-118 scoreline.
The Minnesota Timberwolves, on the other hand, secured a thrilling win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. Anthony Edwards scored 37 points and D'Angelo Russell added 23 on the night to lead the Timberwolves to a 129-120 win. A total of seven players from the team scored 10 points or more, which proves how solid the Timberwolves can be on their night.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report
The Hornets have listed three of their players as part of the injury report. Gordon Hayward, Cody Martin and Jalen McDaniels have all been listed out due to their respective injuries. Their two-way players Scottie Lewis and Arnoldas Kulboka have also been ruled out due to G-League commitments.
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report
The Minnesota Timberwolves have reported McKinley Wright IV to be out of the game due to a left UCL injury. Their two-way player, Leandro Bolmaro, is also out due to G-League commitments.
Charlotte Hornets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Starting Lineups
Charlotte Hornets
The Hornets will deploy the same lineup they used in the game against the Grizzlies. LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier will start on the backcourt. Kelly Oubre Jr. and Miles Bridges will man the frontcourt, while Mason Plumlee starts at center.
Montrezl Harrell and PJ Washington will see significant minutes off the bench for the Hornets.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves will play their regular starters for this game against the Hornets. D'Angelo Russell and Patrick Beverley will share the backcourt. Anthony Edwards and Jarred Vanderbilt will start in the frontcourt. Karl-Anthony Towns will take up his usual position at center for the Timberwolves.
Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid will play most minutes off the bench, among all the other players in the Timberwolves team.
Charlotte Hornets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Starting 5s
Charlotte Hornets
Point Guard - LaMelo Ball | Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier | Small Forward - Kelly Oubre Jr. | Power Forward - Miles Bridges | Center - Mason Plumlee
Minnesota Timberwolves
Point Guard - D'Angelo Russell | Shooting Guard - Patrick Beverley | Small Forward - Anthony Edwards | Power Forward - Jarred Vanderbilt | Center - Karl-Anthony Towns