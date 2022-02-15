Charlotte Hornets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Match Preview - February 15th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center on Tuesday, February 15. In the only meeting between the two teams this season, the Hornets beat the Timberwolves 133-115.

The Hornets are coming into this game off a disappointing 125-118 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Terry Rozier scored 35 points and LaMelo Ball added 25, but their efforts proved futile. The Hornets will hope to bounce back from the setback as they seek a return to winning ways at the Target Center.

Ant - 37 pts./ 5 reb./ 4 ast./ 4 stl.

DLo - 23 pts./ 2 reb./ 6 ast.

KAT - 15 pts./ 13 reb./ 3 ast.

PatBev - 13 pts./ 4 reb./ 2 ast.

Naz - 13 pts./ 3 reb./ 2 ast.

Jaden - 11 pts./ 2 reb./ 1 blk./ 1 stl.

However, their opponents, the Timberwolves, are playing well this season. In their last game against the Indiana Pacers, they managed a stellar 129-120 win, thanks to Anthony Edwards racking up 37 points. They will hope to carry the same momentum into this game and get a positive result in front of their home fans.

Match Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets vs Minnesota Timberwolves | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Tuesday, February 15; 9:00 PM ET (Wednesday, February 16; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons

The Charlotte Hornets are currently ninth in the East with a 29-29 record on the season. They have not had the best of runs of late, having won only three of their last ten games.

The Hornets have some talented hoopers like LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier, and could contend for a spot in the playoffs. Charlotte have the top offensive unit in the league, but if they are to succeed this term, they will have to fare better at the defensive end.

In this game, they will be up against a Timberwolves side that has the likes of Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell. All three of them are a terror to defend, so the Hornets will have to play well to crack the young big 3.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball became the youngest player since LeBron James to make an entry in the All-Star game.

He has been terrific this season, and is shaping up to be a top point guard in the league. Ball is averaging 20.1 PPG, 7.0 RPG and 7.5 APG in 51 appearances. All these stats are a great improvement from his rookie season.

He scored 25 points against the Memphis Grizzlies, but shot only 8-21 from the field. The first-time All-Star will hope to perform better against the Timberwolves, and lead the Hornets to their 30th win of the season.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball; G - Terry Rozier; F - Kelly Oubre Jr.; F - Miles Bridges; C - Mason Plumlee.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Chicago Bulls

The Minnesota Timberwolves have played well this season. Their core group has performed well, which has helped them become playoff contenders in the West. Minnesota are currently seventh in the West with a 30-27 record as they look to climb up the standings.

Other than their big 3, players like Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley have played well too. Against the Hornets, they will need all their players to be at their best. The Timberwolves have a modest 16-10 record at home, and will look to improve on that on Tuesday.

Key Player - Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards was not selected in the All-Star game, which has not sat well with him. However, he has responded well to the setback, putting up stellar performances in his last few games.

The youngster is averaging 31.3 PPG in his last three outings. He had a sensational game against the Pacers, scoring 37 points on 52% shooting from the field. Edwards will look to do better than against the Hornets at home.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - D'Angelo Russell; G - Patrick Beverley; F - Anthony Edwards; F - Jarred Vanderbilt; C - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Hornets vs Timberwolves Match Prediction

The Hornets and the Timberwolves have been terrific this season. Both have talented young hoopers who can produce match-winning performances. This game has all the ingredients of going down to the wire. However, given the form of both sides, the Timberwolves are more likely to grab a win on Tuesday.

Where to watch the Hornets vs Timberwolves game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Minnesota Timberwolves will also be locally telecast on Fox Sports Southeast and Bally Sports North.

