Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - January 17th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New York Knicks will return home to Madison Square Garden to host the Charlotte Hornets in an MLK Day fixture on January 17th.

The Charlotte Hornets saw their four-game winning streak come to an end following the loss to the Orlando Magic. While still enjoying the luxury of a healthy roster, the Hornets will look to return to winning form and improve upon their 23-20 record.

The New York Knicks will head into this game on the back of a 117-108 win against the Atlanta Hawks. Returning home after a short road trip, the Knicks will attempt to continue their rise through the Eastern Conference standings.

Match Details

Fixture - Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Monday, January 17th, 2022; 1:00 PM ET (Monday, January 17th, 2022; 11:30 PM IST)

Venue - Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY

Charlotte Hornets Preview

Scenes from the Orlando Magic v Charlotte Hornets game

Following an impressive win against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Charlotte Hornets had their winning-streak snapped by the Orlando Magic. While this loss is quite shocking considering the recent form the Hornets have been in, the game against the Magic presented a tough contest.

Featuring a tremendous combined performance by the Wagner brothers for the Magic, Charlotte was overwhelmed by Orlando's offense. While Orlando's offense was clicking, the Hornets struggled from behind the three-point line and the field overall.

Although the Charlotte Hornets were boosted by strong performances from their starters, with Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball leading the charge with 20+ points each, the bench struggled.

With a total of 19 points contributed from the bench, the Hornets will need to see more effective activity from their bench rotation to be a successful side.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball attempts to save the ball from going out of bounds.

The Charlotte Hornets will look to LaMelo Ball to be their man man in this matchup at Madison Square Garden.

LaMelo Ball has developed over the course of the year and continues to grow as a player. With the possibility of making the All-Star team this season, Ball has been an exciting player to watch and a key contributor to Charlotte's success thus far.

Coming off a 23-point outing against the Orlando Magic, Ball also recorded eight assists for the game. Although scoring isn't an aspect of his game that shifts the needle for the Hornets, his average of 19.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game this season is certainly worth taking note of.

Ball will play a key role in ensuring Charlotte's offensive rhythm for the game. While most players on the Hornets are capable of creating their own shot, creating opportunities for them will be Ball's responsibility.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball | G - Terry Rozier | F - Miles Bridges | F - Gordon Hayward | C - Mason Plumlee

New York Knicks Preview

Julius Randle (#30) and RJ Barrett (#9) of the New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks

The New York Knicks have recently enjoyed a series of wins that have helped them leapfrog past the Boston Celtics to enter play-in contention. With a three-game winning streak developing behind their latest win against the Atlanta Hawks, the Knicks will look to continue their run at securing a playoff berth.

The win against Atlanta saw a dominant performance by Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. As the two combined for 50 points, the New York Knicks were buoyed by a strong showing from Mitchell Robinson, who recorded a 14-point and 13-rebound double-double on the night.

The Knicks will still need to see a greater contribution from their bench. In this regard, the New York Knicks may be aideded by their recent roster changes. With Cam Reddish joining the side following a trade with Atlanta, the Knicks may enjoy some serious scoring off the bench. The move also sees Reddish reunite with former Duke teammate RJ Barrett.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: The Atlanta Hawks are trading forward Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks for a deal that includes a protected 2022 first-round pick via Charlotte. Knicks also acquire Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick via Brooklyn in trade. ESPN Sources: The Atlanta Hawks are trading forward Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks for a deal that includes a protected 2022 first-round pick via Charlotte. Knicks also acquire Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick via Brooklyn in trade.

Key Player - RJ Barrett

RJ Barrett celebrates a dunk by Mitchell Robinson

The New York Knicks will look to RJ Barrett to be a key player for them in this matchup at home.

Barrett is an extremely talented player but he has been viewed as an underachiever in many regards. However, the Canadian national has certainly lived up to his potential for the Knicks through the month of January.

NEW YORK KNICKS @nyknicks



31 PTS | 3 REB | 4 AST

32 PTS | 7 REB | 2 AST

26 PTS | 5 REB | 3 AST



#NBAAllStar Can’t say enough about the way #RJBarrett is playing.31 PTS | 3 REB | 4 AST32 PTS | 7 REB | 2 AST26 PTS | 5 REB | 3 AST Can’t say enough about the way #RJBarrett is playing.31 PTS | 3 REB | 4 AST32 PTS | 7 REB | 2 AST26 PTS | 5 REB | 3 AST#NBAAllStar https://t.co/oNCoZdPVcZ

Recording 25+ point scoring nights in the last three games, Barrett and his scoring output has seen the Knicks through to victories in all three games. The third-year player has been in tremendous form thus far. Putting his shooting on display, Barrett has recorded 22 points per game on 40% shooting from beyond the arc in his last 10 games.

As a key contributor to the Knicks' playoff push, RJ Barrett will have to be a solid contributor for the side in this game as well.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Alec Burks | G - Evan Fournier | F - RJ Barrett | F - Julius Randle | F - Mitchell Robinson

Hornets vs Knicks Match Predictions

The marquee matchup of MLK day between the Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks poses as an enticing one. With both teams putting up impressive performances, the game could go either way.

The Knicks do enjoy home court advantage this game. Playing at Madison Square Garden is intimidating to say the least. Should LaMelo Ball rise to the occasion, as he has in the past, the Hornets may have the upper hand.

New York's hopes of winning will depend upon their rebounding effort. With a relative size advantage, the Knicks will have to crash the boards to secure more opportunities.

Where to watch Hornets vs Knicks game?

The Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks game will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV. The game will also receive local coverage on MSG Network. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform.

