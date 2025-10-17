Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks Preseason Game Prediction and Preview | Oct. 17, 2025

The Charlotte Hornets will be taking on the New York Knicks in their final preseason game. The two squads have solid outings in this year's preseason, with the Hornets winning two of their four games, while the Knicks went 3-1.

The Hornets had wins against the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies, but lost in back-to-back games against the reigning NBA champions OKC Thunder.

On the other hand, the Knicks beat the Philadelphia 76ers twice, before defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, they lost their previous matchup against the Washington Wizards.

The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Eastern time at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks Preseason Game Odds

Moneyline: Hornets (+140) vs Knicks (-200)

Spread: Hornets +4.5 (-110) vs Knicks -4.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Hornets -115 (o227.5) vs Knicks -115 (u227.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks Preseason Game Preview

The Charlotte Hornets will only have two players questionable to play in the game against the Knicks, as Grant Williams and Josh Green remain game-time decisions for the team. Williams and Green both have no timetable for a return, according to the team.

LaMelo Ball is expected to carry the cudgels for the Hornets, following his impressive performance against the Hornets, where he put up 23 points, and eight assists. Miles Bridges also had 29 points and 10 rebounds in that game for the Hornets.

The Knicks have eight players in day-to-day status ahead of the game against the Hornets. The list includes Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson, Josh Hart, Ariel Hukporti, Landry Shamet, Miles Bridges, and Jalen Brunson.

If their starters do not play against the Hornets, the Knicks' offense will revolve around Jordan Clarkson, who was New York's biggest offseason signing. Clarkson had 12 points in the loss against the Wizards.

Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks Preseason Game Prediction

The Charlotte Hornets are predicted to win the game against the Knicks as they look to build strong momentum ahead of the regular season. Without the Knicks' core players, the Hornets have a chance to dominate on New York's floor.

