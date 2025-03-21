Charlotte Hornets vs OKC Thunder Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21, 2025

Two exciting NBA teams led by two of the league’s flashiest point guards will clash as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder welcome LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. This will be their second and last meeting of the season, with the Thunder taking the first matchup 106-94 back in December.

Since then, both squads have gone through notable changes — the Thunder have had more time to fine-tune their rotations, while the Hornets have battled injuries and revamped their roster.

Here’s a preview of the Charlotte Hornets vs OKC Thunder game, scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET at Paycom Center in Oklahoma.

Charlotte Hornets vs OKC Thunder Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Hornets (+1271) vs Thunder (-2851)

Spread: Hornets +19.5 (-110) vs Thunder -19.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Hornets o227.5 (-110) vs Thunder u227.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs OKC Thunder preview

The Hornets come into this matchup on the second night of a back-to-back. On Thursday, they pulled off a surprise 115-98 win over the New York Knicks with standout performances across the board.

LaMelo Ball led the way with an impressive 25 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Mark Williams dominated inside with a 19-point, 14-rebound double-double that included three blocks. Miles Bridges, Nick Smith Jr. and DaQuan Jeffries also contributed 15, 14 and 13 points apiece.

Though the Hornets' victory was highlighted by sinking 15 3-pointers at a 46.9% rate, they now face a much bigger challenge: the top-seeded OKC Thunder, who also boast the league’s best defense.

The Thunder officially clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference on Thursday — before any other West team even secured a playoff spot. They’ve won four straight games, including one against the Philadelphia 76ers, where they had most of their starters out.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is set to return tonight, although Luguentz Dort and Jalen Williams remain sidelined. But if this season has proven anything, it’s that OKC can plug in anyone and still dominate.

Charlotte Hornets vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups

Hornets

G - LaMelo Ball | G - DaQuan Jeffries | F - Josh Green | F - Miles Bridges | C - Mark Williams

Thunder

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Isaiah Joe | F - Aaron Wiggins | F - Chet Holmgren | C - Isaiah Hartenstein

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Charlotte Hornets vs OKC Thunder betting props

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U 31.5 points – Take the over.

Chet Holmgren O/U 14.5 points – Take the over.

Miles Bridges O/U 22.5 points – Take the under.

Charlotte Hornets vs OKC Thunder prediction

Even with key players missing, OKC has proven they can adapt and still come out on top. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander back in the fold, expect them to stay in rhythm tonight. However, don’t expect them to cover that huge spread — this one should be closer than the line suggests.

Our prediction: Thunder win by 13

