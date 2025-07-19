Charlotte Hornets vs OKC Thunder Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 19

The Charlotte Hornets vs OKC Thunder matchup is one of seven NBA Summer League games scheduled on Saturday. This is a showdown between two of the best ball clubs competing in Las Vegas this summer.

Averaging 100.0 points per game, the Hornets are the third-best scoring team among all 30 squads in the Summer League's Las Vegas leg. Meanwhile, the team fielded by the Thunder appears to have taken its lead from the OKC roster that won this year's NBA title. Specifically, OKC's Summer League squad is a top-10 team in both points scored per game and opponents' points per game.

Charlotte Hornets vs OKC Thunder game details and odds

The game between the Hornets and the Thunder is scheduled to tip off at 6:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. PT). Fans can follow the game live on the FUBO TV app or NBA League Pass.

Odds: Hornets (+1.5) vs Thunder (-1.5)

Charlotte Hornets vs OKC Thunder preview

On Thursday, the Hornets defeated the San Antonio Spurs 106-81. In this blowout victory, Kon Knueppel and KJ Simpson had 19 points apiece. Additionally, Damion Baugh provided a spark off the bench with his 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

On Wednesday, the Thunder secured a 95-81 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Five OKC players scored in double digits during this game, led by Brooks Barnhizer (19 points on 8-for-12 FG shooting, nine rebounds, and two blocks). Meanwhile, Chris Youngblood had 14 points on 5-for-9 shooting from the field and 3-for-6 shooting from beyond the arc.

Charlotte Hornets vs OKC Thunder Summer League roster

Charlotte Hornets

Player POS Sion James Guard Damion Baugh Guard Kon Knueppel Guard-Forward Ryan Kalkbrenner Center PJ Hall Forward-Center Dajuan Harris Jr. Guard James Banks III Center Jaylen Sims Guard-Forward MJ Walker Jr. Guard Josh Oduro Forward-Center KJ Simpson Guard DJ Rodman Guard-Forward Tidjane Salaun Forward Liam McNeeley Forward Jamiya Neal Guard

OKC Thunder

Player POS Thomas Sorber Center Branden Carlson Center Cameron Brown Forward Malevy Leons Forward Brooks Barnhizer Forward Ajay Mitchell Guard Jazian Gortman Guard Ty Brewer Forward Kerwin Walton Forward Payton Sandfort Forward Hason Ward Center Chris Youngblood Guard Erik Reynolds II Guard Mady Sissoko Center Nikola Topic Guard Cesare Edwards Forward-Center Viktor Lakhin Center Zack Austin Forward Alex Ducas Forward

Charlotte Hornets vs OKC Thunder prediction

The Thunder are expected to win over the Hornets on Sunday. For as potent as Charlotte is on offense, OKC's mastery on both ends of the floor makes them a difficult team to overcome. The presence of players like Ajay Mitchell and Branden Carlson, who spent time on the rotation of the Thunder's main roster this past season, adds to the effectiveness of OKC's Summer League team.

