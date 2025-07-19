  • home icon
Charlotte Hornets vs OKC Thunder Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 19

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Jul 19, 2025 14:33 GMT
The Charlotte Hornets vs OKC Thunder matchup is one of seven NBA Summer League games scheduled on Saturday. This is a showdown between two of the best ball clubs competing in Las Vegas this summer.

Averaging 100.0 points per game, the Hornets are the third-best scoring team among all 30 squads in the Summer League's Las Vegas leg. Meanwhile, the team fielded by the Thunder appears to have taken its lead from the OKC roster that won this year's NBA title. Specifically, OKC's Summer League squad is a top-10 team in both points scored per game and opponents' points per game.

Charlotte Hornets vs OKC Thunder game details and odds

The game between the Hornets and the Thunder is scheduled to tip off at 6:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. PT). Fans can follow the game live on the FUBO TV app or NBA League Pass.

Odds: Hornets (+1.5) vs Thunder (-1.5)

Editor's note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

Charlotte Hornets vs OKC Thunder preview

On Thursday, the Hornets defeated the San Antonio Spurs 106-81. In this blowout victory, Kon Knueppel and KJ Simpson had 19 points apiece. Additionally, Damion Baugh provided a spark off the bench with his 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

On Wednesday, the Thunder secured a 95-81 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Five OKC players scored in double digits during this game, led by Brooks Barnhizer (19 points on 8-for-12 FG shooting, nine rebounds, and two blocks). Meanwhile, Chris Youngblood had 14 points on 5-for-9 shooting from the field and 3-for-6 shooting from beyond the arc.

Charlotte Hornets vs OKC Thunder Summer League roster

Charlotte Hornets

PlayerPOS
Sion JamesGuard
Damion BaughGuard
Kon KnueppelGuard-Forward
Ryan KalkbrennerCenter
PJ HallForward-Center
Dajuan Harris Jr.Guard
James Banks IIICenter
Jaylen SimsGuard-Forward
MJ Walker Jr.Guard
Josh OduroForward-Center
KJ SimpsonGuard
DJ RodmanGuard-Forward
Tidjane SalaunForward
Liam McNeeleyForward
Jamiya NealGuard
OKC Thunder

PlayerPOS
Thomas SorberCenter
Branden CarlsonCenter
Cameron BrownForward
Malevy LeonsForward
Brooks BarnhizerForward
Ajay MitchellGuard
Jazian GortmanGuard
Ty BrewerForward
Kerwin WaltonForward
Payton SandfortForward
Hason WardCenter
Chris YoungbloodGuard
Erik Reynolds IIGuard
Mady SissokoCenter
Nikola TopicGuard
Cesare EdwardsForward-Center
Viktor LakhinCenter
Zack AustinForward
Alex DucasForward
Charlotte Hornets vs OKC Thunder prediction

The Thunder are expected to win over the Hornets on Sunday. For as potent as Charlotte is on offense, OKC's mastery on both ends of the floor makes them a difficult team to overcome. The presence of players like Ajay Mitchell and Branden Carlson, who spent time on the rotation of the Thunder's main roster this past season, adds to the effectiveness of OKC's Summer League team.

