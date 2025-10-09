Charlotte Hornets vs OKC Thunder Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct. 9, 2025

Two young championship squads clash Thursday night as the Summer League champion Charlotte Hornets visit the defending NBA champion OKC Thunder for their second preseason matchup.

Ad

The Thunder dominated their first meeting earlier this week, winning 135-114, while the Hornets haven’t played since. The Thunder, however, dropped their following game to the Dallas Mavericks.

Here’s a preview of Thunder’s Charlotte Hornets vs OKC Thunder game, scheduled to tip off 8 p.m. ET at Paycom Center.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Charlotte Hornets vs OKC Thunder Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Hornets (+320) vs Thunder (-400)

Ad

Trending

Spread: Hornets +9.5 (-110) vs Thunder -9.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Hornets o226.5 (-110) vs Thunder u226.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs OKC Thunder preview

The Hornets have infused their roster with intriguing young talent from the draft, including Kon Knueppel, Liam McNeeley, Sion James, and Ryan Kalkbrenner. In their preseason opener, Knueppel impressed with 18 points, while Kalkbrenner contributed 11 off the bench, and McNeeley and James combined for 11 points.

Ad

While Charlotte boasts plenty of youthful firepower with LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Tre Mann, the team continues to search for its identity, particularly with veterans Pat Connaughton, Spencer Dinwiddie and Collin Sexton also in the rotation.

The preseason will be crucial for establishing the pecking order, but make no mistake, this Hornets team has enough depth to surprise opponents.

The Thunder, meanwhile, possess a championship-caliber roster, though their preseason has largely featured younger players with the big three yet to suit up.

Ad

In their first game against Charlotte, Aaron Wiggins (23 points) and Chris Youngblood (20 points) led the charge, while Ousmane Dieng and Jaylin Williams each added 17. In the subsequent loss to Dallas, Brooks Barnhizer paced the team with 16 points, as Williams and Dieng combined for 26.

This matchup may ultimately come down to minute distribution among stars, and since the Thunder continue to rest key players, the Hornets could capitalize and make this a winnable game.

Ad

Charlotte Hornets vs OKC Thunder prediction

The Thunder have looked sharp through their first two preseason outings despite missing several starters. While the Hornets may field a more experienced and healthier lineup, OKC’s chemistry and energy could once again prove decisive.

Our prediction: Thunder win by 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More