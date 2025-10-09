Charlotte Hornets vs OKC Thunder Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct. 9, 2025

Two young championship squads clash Thursday night as the Summer League champion Charlotte Hornets visit the defending NBA champion OKC Thunder for their second preseason matchup.
The Thunder dominated their first meeting earlier this week, winning 135-114, while the Hornets haven’t played since. The Thunder, however, dropped their following game to the Dallas Mavericks.
Here’s a preview of Thunder’s Charlotte Hornets vs OKC Thunder game, scheduled to tip off 8 p.m. ET at Paycom Center.
Charlotte Hornets vs OKC Thunder Preview and Odds
Moneyline: Hornets (+320) vs Thunder (-400)
Spread: Hornets +9.5 (-110) vs Thunder -9.5 (-110)
Total (O/U): Hornets o226.5 (-110) vs Thunder u226.5 (-110)
Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Charlotte Hornets vs OKC Thunder preview
The Hornets have infused their roster with intriguing young talent from the draft, including Kon Knueppel, Liam McNeeley, Sion James, and Ryan Kalkbrenner. In their preseason opener, Knueppel impressed with 18 points, while Kalkbrenner contributed 11 off the bench, and McNeeley and James combined for 11 points.
While Charlotte boasts plenty of youthful firepower with LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Tre Mann, the team continues to search for its identity, particularly with veterans Pat Connaughton, Spencer Dinwiddie and Collin Sexton also in the rotation.
The preseason will be crucial for establishing the pecking order, but make no mistake, this Hornets team has enough depth to surprise opponents.
The Thunder, meanwhile, possess a championship-caliber roster, though their preseason has largely featured younger players with the big three yet to suit up.
In their first game against Charlotte, Aaron Wiggins (23 points) and Chris Youngblood (20 points) led the charge, while Ousmane Dieng and Jaylin Williams each added 17. In the subsequent loss to Dallas, Brooks Barnhizer paced the team with 16 points, as Williams and Dieng combined for 26.
This matchup may ultimately come down to minute distribution among stars, and since the Thunder continue to rest key players, the Hornets could capitalize and make this a winnable game.
Charlotte Hornets vs OKC Thunder prediction
The Thunder have looked sharp through their first two preseason outings despite missing several starters. While the Hornets may field a more experienced and healthier lineup, OKC’s chemistry and energy could once again prove decisive.
Our prediction: Thunder win by 6.
