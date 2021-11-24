Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

NBA Eastern Conference sides Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets will clash at the Amway Center on November 24th.

The Charlotte Hornets will head into this game on the back of a 109-103 win against the Washington Wizards. With this win, they have improved to a 11-8 record in the Eastern Conference.

The Orlando Magic, on the other hand, will head into this game on the back of a 123-92 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks. With this loss, they have fallen to a 4-14 record and are languishing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

PJ Washington prepares to shoot a jumper

The Charlotte Hornets have only one name to mention on their injury report.

PJ Washington has been on Charlotte's injury report since suffering an elbow injury early in November. While he has missed a number of games, Washington is expected to return to play for the side soon.

His status has been upgraded from "out" to "doubtful". While there is some suspicion regarding his availability, the Hornets' big man will make his return to the side soon.

Player Name: Status: Reason: PJ Washington Doubtful Elbow

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Cole Anthony drives to the rim at the Orlando Magic v Boston Celtics game

The Orlando Magic will be missing some key rotational players on their roster as they head into this game against the Charlotte Hornets.

A major absence will be in the form of Cole Anthony, who is expected to be out due to a sprained ankle. Missing his third consecutive game, Anthony's absence takes a big toll on the Orlando Magic's offensive schemes.

Gary Harris also features on the injury report. He has been listed as questionable due to a sprained hand. Harris recently made his return to the side from injury. Seeing him return to the injury report is unfortunate.

Cole Anthony (right ankle sprain) is out tomorrow against the Hornets. Gary Harris (sprained right hand) is questionable.

Additionally, the Orlando Magic injury report also includes some long-term injuries. E'Twaun Moore, Markelle Fultz, Michael Carter-Williams and Jonathan Isaac will remain out indefinitely.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Cole Anthony Out Ankle Gary Harris Doubtful Hand Jonathan Isaac Out Knee E'Twaun Moore Out Knee Michael Carter-Williams Out Ankle Markelle Fultz Out Ankle

Charlotte Hornets VS Orlando Magic Predicted Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets v Washington Wizards

The Charlotte Hornets have established a solid starting rotation that has brought them a lot of success early in the 2021-22 season.

As the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, the Charlotte Hornets are making some noise as a younger team. Led by the duo of LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges, the Hornets' veteran rotation of Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward and Mason Plumlee has seen the Hornets through to a 11-8 record.

TERRY ICES THE GAME FOR CHARLOTTE.

Coming off their win against the Wizards and prior to their loss to the Atlanta Hawks, the Hornets were on a five-game winning streak.

With talented players such as Kelly Oubre Jr., Cody Martin and Jalen McDaniels coming off the bench, the 10-man rotation of the Hornets has been very effective so far.

Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic v Miami Heat

Although the Orlando Magic find themselves in the bottom tier of teams in the Eastern Conference, there is some significant young talent on the side.

With the developing talents of players such as Cole Anthony, the Magic also drafted two solid players in Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner this season. While there is significant room to grow, the core of the Magic shows a lot of promise.









FRANZ WAGNER. He puts the Orlando Magic in front late on NBA League Pass.

Wendell Carter Jr. has also emerged as a solid presence in the frontcourt alongside Mo Bamba. Terrence Ross' veteran presence off the bench also aids the growth of the younger players.

While a vast number of the players on the roster are injured, if the team is healthy, the Orlando Magic show a lot of potential to be a competitive side.

Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic Predicted Starting 5’s

Charlotte Hornets

G - LaMelo Ball | G - Terry Rozier | F - Miles Bridges | F - Gordon Hayward | C - Mason Plumlee

Orlando Magic

G - Jalen Suggs | G - Mychal Mulder | F - Franz Wagner | F - Wendell Carter Jr. | C - Mo Bamba

