Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets begin their two-game road trip with a visit to the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.
LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to bounce back after a stinging loss to the Boston Celtics in overtime. The team’s best start in history was put to a grinding halt by a Celtics team that seemed to have found its footing after a poor start. The Hornets will want to start a new streak again against the 1-3 Orlando Magic.
Following last game’s thorough thrashing against the Miami Heat, the Orlando Magic want to get back into winning ways. They’ll have to keep the game close to have a chance of pulling off a win against the fast and ultra-athletic Charlotte Hornets.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report
The Hornets have listed shooting guard Terry Rozier as doubtful heading into the game against the Magic. Rozier has only played in one game this season and could be held out. His 20+ point average last season would be huge for the team if he gets to play.
P.J. Washington, who has been fantastic as a power forward and as a small-ball center, has been ruled out with a knee sprain.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
The names on the list in the injury report for the Orlando Magic have not played a single game in the 2021-22 NBA season yet. They’re likely going to miss more games as they continue to recover from their respective injuries.
Here are the names on the list:
Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic:
Predicted Lineups
Charlotte Hornets
Coach James Borrego is expected to use the same starting unit he has been using in each of the Charlotte Hornets' last four games.
LaMelo Ball directs the team’s offensive sets with Kelly Oubre Jr. at shooting guard. Gordon Hayward will settle in at small forward while emerging talent Miles Bridges will handle power forward duties.
Mason Plumlee resumes his role of clogging the paint and protecting the rim.
Orlando Magic
Jamahl Mosley could likewise roll out the same starting unit he used the last couple of games. Cole Anthony quarterbacks the Orlando Magic and allows Jalen Suggs to be the scorer he is expected to be at the shooting guard spot.
The Magic’s imposing frontline should feature yet again in this game against the Charlotte Hornets. The improving Mo Bamba at center and the resurgent Wendell Carter Jr. at power forward will be tough to score against. Rookie Franz Wagner rounds the frontline. He’ll help spread the floor on offense for the Magic.
Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic:
Predicted Starting 5s
Charlotte Hornets
Point Guard - LaMelo Ball | Shooting Guard - Kelly Oubre Jr. | Small Forward - Gordon Hayward | Power Forward - Miles Bridges | Center - Mason Plumlee
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Orlando Magic
Point Guard - Cole Anthony | Shooting Guard - Jalen Suggs | Small Forward - Franz Wagner | Power Forward - Wendell Carter Jr. | Center - Mo Bamba