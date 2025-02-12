Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 12, 2025

The Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic matchup is one of 15 games scheduled for Wednesday. Charlotte is 14th in the East with a 13-38 record, while Orlando is ninth with a 26-29 record.

The two teams have played each other 124 times in the regular season, with the Magic holding a 64-60 lead. This will be their third game this season, with Orlando winning the previous two matchups. They last met on Nov. 25, when the Magic won 95-84 behind Franz Wagner’s 21 points. LaMelo Ball had 44 points for the Hornets.

Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic game details and odds

The Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Kia Center. The game will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Florida and FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Charlotte. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Hornets (+500) vs. Magic (-700)

Spread: Hornets (+12.5) vs. Magic (-12.5)

Total (O/U): Hornets -110 (o204) vs. Magic -110 (u204)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic preview

The Hornets have won just two of their past 10 games and are on a two-game losing streak. They are also just 4-18 on the road, which doesn’t bode well for Wednesday’s game in Orlando.

Charlotte most recently played the Brooklyn Nets on Monday and lost 97-89. Moussa Diabate had a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds. LaMelo Hall played the first 10 minutes but was then ruled out with right ankle soreness. He ended the game with five points, three assists and a rebound.

The Magic’s season continues to go downhill after a great start. They are just 3-7 over the past 10 games. Despite the return of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner from oblique injuries, the team has not found the momentum that propelled it up the standings.

Orlando is coming off of a 112-106 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Wagner had 37 points, while Banchero had 31 points. The rest of the starters combined for just 13 points. The bench wasn’t great either, as five players combined for just 25 points.

The Magic need to find extra offense around Wagner and Banchero if they are to contend for a top-six playoff spot.

Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic betting props

Miles Bridges’ points total is set at 23.5. The oddsmakers don’t favor him to go over, and neither do we, as he could struggle to score against Orlando’s stellar defense.

Franz Wagner’s points total is set at 27.5, a mark he has crossed in two straight games. Bet on Wagner to keep his good form going.

Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Magic to get a win at home. We expect the same, as Orlando should cover the spread for a win. While this should be a low-scoring game, the two teams should combine to cross the 204-point mark.

