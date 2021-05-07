Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic Prediction and Match Preview - May 7th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

Playoff hopefuls Charlotte Hornets will be looking to get back to winning ways, when they take on the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on Friday night.

The Charlotte Hornets were routed in their last game by the Chicago Bulls by 99-120. They now find themselves three games behind an automatic playoff qualification spot. The Orlando Magic, meanwhile, had their two-game winning run snapped as they lost 96-132 to the Boston Celtics in their previous game.

Match Details

Fixture - Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Friday, May 7th; 8:00 PM ET (Saturday 8th; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue - Amway Center, Orlando, FL.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets have been plagued by injuries in recent weeks, which has affected their performances severely during that time. They have won just two of their last six games as a result. LaMelo Ball's return has bolstered the team. But the team has several other key players, including Miles Bridges, Gordon Hayward, and Devonte Graham, have all been sidelined.

The Charlotte Hornets struggled to keep up with the Bulls on both ends of the floor in their last game. They were highly effective from the long-range, knocking 16 threes in the process, but struggled from the charity stripe, shooting just 38.9% from there.

The Charlotte Hornets lost the battle inside the paint as they were outrebounded 45-56 and outscored 36-50 by Vucevic and the crew. PJ Washington had 24 points, while Malik Monk added 20 coming off the bench. LaMelo Ball had a night to forget, though, scoring just four points, shooting 1-of-10 from the field.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball will soon need to find some of his rhythm with the season entering the business end. The Charlotte Hornets offense has struggled of late, and Ball is likely the answer to their woes.

He is a great passer of the ball and is efficient in finding his teammates. But the rookie will need to find scoring opportunities himself as well, something which he is quite capable of as he has shown in the past. The game against Orlando Magic could be the perfect opportunity for him to bounce back and find his lost touch.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - LaMelo Ball l Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier l Small Forward - Jalen McDaniels l Power Forward - PJ Washington | Center - Bismack Biyombo.

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic have done fairly well in recent weeks as they continue to develop their young players with the season done and dusted for them concerning the playoffs. They recorded three wins in four games before their blowout loss to the Celtics in their last game.

The C's had most of their players available to them, while the Orlando Magic were shorthanded and had to play with just nine players on the night. The Magic succumbed to a huge lead in the first half, getting outscored 63-45, which led to their eventual defeat.

Dwayne Bacon, Moritz Wagner, and RJ Hampton continued their good form, though, as Bacon and Wagner scored 20 apiece, while Hampton returned with 18 points and ten rebounds.

Key Player - Cole Anthony

Cole Anthony

Cole Anthony was terrific in each of the last three games that the Orlando Magic won. Especially against the Memphis Grizzlies, where he scored a season-high 26 points, shooting 4-of-6 from long-range, leading his team to a hard-fought 111-112 win.

“I DO THIS S--T” 🗣



Cole Anthony is CLUTCH @brhoops pic.twitter.com/f6GmydxmtO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 2, 2021

The Orlando Magic will require him to produce a similar kind of performance against a side like the Charlotte Hornets to give themselves a chance of winning this tie. He will be up against fellow batchmate of the 2020 draft class LaMelo Ball and will have to do his best on the defensive end to limit his threat as much as possible.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Cole Anthony l Shooting Guard - Gary Harris l Small Forward - Dwayne Bacon l Power Forward - Moritz Wagner | Center - Mohamed Bamba.

Hornets vs Magic Prediction

The Charlotte Hornets will be the overwhelming favorites to win this tie owing to their superior squad depth compared to the Orlando Magic. However, the Magic have been an unpredictable team in recent weeks and are capable of upsetting a stronger opposition, making this an enticing affair to watch out for.

Where to watch the Hornets vs Magic game?

Local coverage of the game between the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic will be televised on Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports Florida. International viewers can stream the game online via NBA League Pass.

Also read: 5 active NBA players with most 40-point games in a losing cause