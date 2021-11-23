Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic Prediction & Match Preview - November 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets complete their two-game road trip against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday at Amway Center.

The Hornets are coming off an impressive 109-103 win over the Washington Wizards and will be eager to return home with yet another positive result.

Meanwhile, the Magic are on a three-game skid. The Milwaukee Bucks handed them a 123-92 loss in their previous outing as Orlando got swept in that mini-series.

Match Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic | 2021-22 NBA season.

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 24; 7:00 PM ET (Thursday, November 25; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, FL.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

Charlotte Hornets v Washington Wizards - 2021-22 NBA season

The Charlotte Hornets are on an impressive run right now, having won six of their last seven games. They took charge early on against the Washington Wizards and performed well consistently for large swathes to successfully achieve a win.

Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball were the architects of this victory. Rozier scored 11 of his 32 points in the first quarter itself. He made eight threes, including a game-sealing shot with just 13 seconds left to give Charlotte a five-point lead.

Meanwhile, Ball recorded a solid all-round performance as he tallied 28 points,13 rebounds, seven assists and three steals. He had 15 points in the second quarter alone, which gave the team a nine-point advantage heading into halftime.

The Charlotte Hornets converted 15 three-point field goals during the game. They controlled the match from the start. Charlotte will have to continue to do that to record a win against the Orlando Magic too.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

The Charlotte Hornets' chances of winning a game look much better every time LaMelo Ball is active scoring-wise. It makes him unpredictable and difficult to guard.

That also gives the Hornets a dynamic edge offensively as they have multiple scorers on their team. Four of their starters, including Ball, are averaging at least roughly 15 points per game.

Along with producing a high-scoring game, Ball will also have to maintain his performance on defense. He has been disrupting plays, averaging two steals per game so far, which will be crucial in this game.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball | G - Terry Rozier | F - Gordon Hayward | F - Miles Bridges | C - Mason Plumlee.

Orlando Magic Preview

Orlando Magic v New York Knicks - 2021-22 NBA season

The Orlando Magic were always going to find it difficult to beat teams like the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks during their recent three-game losing streak.

Their hopes of achieving unexpected results took a hit with injury to star player Cole Anthony, who missed the last two games.

The Magic produced one of the most underwhelming outings of this season in their last match against the Bucks. They were down by 41 points at the half, their worst record ever, and never really gave themselves a chance to have an impact.

Orlando just couldn't get their shots to fall while their opponents kept on finding new ways to score. The Magic made just 36.6% of their field goals. Moritz Wagner scored a team-high 18 points off the bench, while RJ Hampton had 14.

The Orlando Magic will need a better contribution from their starters, especially if Cole Anthony remains sidelined. Their defense will have to be at its lethal best if they are to have a chance of causing an upset against the in-form Charlotte Hornets.

Key Player - Jalen Suggs

Jalen Suggs has taken a while to get going this season. The #5 pick from the 2021 draft is averaging 12.2 points on 32.7% field goal shooting so far. He needs to find his rhythm soon to give the Orlando Magic a legitimate chance of winning against the Charlotte Hornets.

He had a couple of decent games against the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks recently. During that stretch, the Magic defeated the Knicks and were very close to prevailing over the Nets as well.

Suggs scored a combined 35 points across those two fixtures, shooting 43% from the field and 53% from the arc.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G - Cole Anthony | G - Jalen Suggs | F - Wendell Carter Jr. | F - Franz Wagner | C - Mo Bamba.

Hornets vs Magic Match Prediction

The Charlotte Hornets will be the overwhelming favorites entering this game. That's because they are in much better form and have a superior squad on paper.

The Orlando Magic have produced upsets before, but they do not have any momentum on their side. On top of that, they could once again have to play without Cole Anthony, which will hamper their chances further.

Where to watch Hornets vs Magic

The game between the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic will be televised locally by Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports Florida. Fans can catch live action via NBA League Pass too.

