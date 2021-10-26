Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic Prediction & Match Preview - October 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center in a 2021-22 NBA game on Wednesday. Both teams have played four games apiece.

While the Hornets are 3-1 on the season, the Magic have won only one of their four games. Nevertheless, both teams will look for a win when they clash in their fifth game of the campaign.

Match Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 27th; 7:00 PM ET (Thursday, October 28th; 4:30 PM IST).

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, FL.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

Since 2016-17, the Hornets have not made the NBA playoffs. Last season, they were one of the bottom five teams in the Eastern Conference. But this season has been a different story altogether thus far.

The Hornets, with four games played, have the second-best record in the East, with three wins and one loss. Although the Boston Celtics ended Charlotte's winning start, the game stretched to overtime, proving how aggressive the Hornets have been this season.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

NBA Central @TheNBACentral The Charlotte Hornets are 3-0 for the first time in franchise history Miles Bridges

25.0 PPG - 8.0 RPG - 2.7 SPG

54% FG - 44% 3PT - 94% FTLaMelo Ball

22.0 PPG - 5.7 RPG - 6.0 APG

51% FG - 50% 3PT - 100% FTThe culture is changing 🔥 The Charlotte Hornets are 3-0 for the first time in franchise history Miles Bridges

25.0 PPG - 8.0 RPG - 2.7 SPG

54% FG - 44% 3PT - 94% FTLaMelo Ball

22.0 PPG - 5.7 RPG - 6.0 APG

51% FG - 50% 3PT - 100% FTThe culture is changing 🔥 https://t.co/qOHiUykjf9

LaMelo Ball is not the best scorer in his squad, not even the best rebounder. So to see him getting named as a key player despite the scoring exploits of Miles Bridges this season may come as a surprise.

However, Ball could be the key player for the Charlotte Hornets in this game for one simple reason. Not only is he the second-best scorer in his team, he is also the primary playmaker. He is averaging 6.8 assists per game and averaging 22.8 points.

His vision and feeding abilities are the levers that move the gears that make Charlotte. He has been exceptional from downtown, landing seven threes in two different games.

For opposition defenders, his very presence on the court, even when he is not scoring, is far greater than Bridges. The youngest of the Ball brothers is set to be a crucial player in this game against the Orlando Magic.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - Kelly Oubre Jr.; G - LaMelo Ball; F - Miles Bridges; F - Gordon Hayward; C - Mason Plumlee.

Orlando Magic Match Preview

While the Hornets have three wins in their bag, their upcoming opponents have as many losses this season. The Magic's only win this campaign has come against the New York Knicks. In comparison to the Hornets, all the Magic scorers have averaged less than the top four Charlotte scorers.

While Cole Anthony is the best scorer for the Magic, his points scored per game are less than that of LaMelo Ball, Bridges, Kelly and Hayward. The Orlando Magic will need to be at their best to even have a fighting chance against the Charlotte Hornets.

Key Player - Cole Anthony

LaMelo Ball (left) defends Cole Anthony (right)

The key player from Camp Orlando in the game against the Charlotte Hornets will be Cole Anthony. Anthony is definitely, without any doubt, the most valuable player in his team. He is not only the top scorer for the Orlando Magic, but is also leading in assists and is the second-best rebounder.

His average of 15.3 points, 5.8 assists and eight rebounds are enough to prove how crucial he is for his team. However, considering the threat he poses from downtown, it makes him even more valuable to the Magic. His form could determine whether the Orlando Magic beat the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G - Cole Anthony; G - Jalen Suggs; F - Wendell Carter Jr.; F - Franz Wagner; C - Mo Bamba.

Hornets vs Magic Match Prediction

The Hornets have been excellent this season. Although only four games have been played, the start to their season cannot be dismissed. Charlotte's offense has been phenomenal, but their defense needs some improvement, though. However, they will still be a seemingly impossible opponent to conquer for Orlando. The Hornets are expected to outscore the Magic.

Where to watch Hornets vs Magic?

The Hornets vs Magic game will be available locally on Bally Sports Florida and Barry Sports SE-CHA. The match will also be available online via NBA League Pass.

Edited by Bhargav