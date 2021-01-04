Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Combined starting 5 including Joel Embiid and Gordon Hayward

The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off a win over the Charlotte Hornets and will face them again at home. Philly has started the new era under Doc Rivers with five victories in their first six games. The Sixers have the best record in the Eastern Conference in the 2020-21 NBA season, and Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have been essential for them.

On the other hand, the Charlotte Hornets have been fun to watch but a 2-4 record is not impressive. For the Hornets, rookie LaMelo Ball is starting to come alive and recently put up some good performances. On that note, let us take a look at the combined starting five from these two teams.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Combined starting 5

The Philadelphia 76ers are on a three-game winning streak and beat the Hornets 127-112 on January 2. With the league's intention to limit travel due to the current Covid-19 situation, the two teams will meet again at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center.

Charlotte have lost its last two games by 15 points, against the Memphis Grizzlies and the Sixers. However, they had two impressive wins before their last two losses. They defeated the favorites to win the East, Brooklyn Nets and took an impressive win over the Dallas Mavericks by 19 points at Dallas' American Airlines Center.

Philly has been led by their duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, while Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, and LaMelo Ball have been impactful for the Charlotte Hornets.

On that note, let us start with a combined starting five from the Philadelphia 76ers and the Charlotte Hornets.

Point Guard - Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers)

Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers.

Ben Simmons is the perfect old-school point guard for the Philadelphia 76ers, who is also a great all-around player. At 6' 10'', the Australian's potential is off the charts, and he could dominate the league for years to come.

With his 29th career triple-double, @sixers @BenSimmons25 moves past Michael Jordan and into a tie with @realgranthill33 for 14th all-time on the @NBA career triple-doubles list.



Jordan was inducted into @Hoophall in 2009 and Hill in 2018.



h/t @SportInfo247 & @EliasSports https://t.co/9lqaR78W18 pic.twitter.com/gHxsIP4We2 — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) January 3, 2021

The 24-year-old guard is averaging 14 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 7 assists per game in six matches for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2020-21 season. He has been efficient from the field (making 52% of his shots) and has one Triple-Double in the season (against the Charlotte Hornets in the previous game).

Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier (Charlotte Hornets)

Oklahoma City Thunder v Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets kept Terry Rozier on their roster despite selecting a guard (LaMelo Ball) with the third pick of the 2020 NBA Draft. Rozier has been good for Charlotte so far, and he makes the cut as the shooting guard on this combined starting five.

Rozier is listed as a point guard, but he is a score-first player. Despite Ball's recent performances, Rozier has been more consistent throughout the first six games for the Charlotte Hornets.

'Scary Terry' is averaging 23 points per game and has made 49% of his field goals and 45% of his three-pointers. Against the Philadelphia 76ers, Rozier put up 35 points and made 12 of his 18 field goals and seven of his 11 attempts from 3P.