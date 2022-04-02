Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 2nd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets and the Philadelphia 76ers will meet in an Eastern Conference matchup at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, April 2. The 76ers have won two of their last three games against the Hornets this season.

The Charlotte Hornets are coming off a brilliant 125-114 win against the New York Knicks. Miles Bridges led the scoring as he netted 31 points in 33 minutes of action. LaMelo Ball also stepped in with 20 points. He made a career-high 15 assists for the Hornets on the night.

Evan Fournier tried to keep the Knicks in the game with his 30 points, but Charlotte played a stellar second half, which eventually led them to a win.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers suffered a tough 102-94 defeat to the Detroit Pistons in their previous game. Joel Embiid scored 37 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. James Harden scored 18 points but was not at his most efficient, shooting only 4-15.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

Gordon Hayward's status has been updated to probable for Friday's game. The 32-year-old has been out for the Charlotte Hornets since February due to a left ankle sprain. His return will certainly be a big boost for the Hornets in their pursuit of making the playoffs.

Charlotte's two-way players James Bouknight, Kai Jones, Arnoldas Kulboka, Scottie Lewis, and JT Thor have been ruled out for the game due to G-League commitments.

Player Name Status Reason Gordon Hayward Probable Left Ankle Sprain James Bouknight Out G-League Arnoldas Kulboka Out G-League Scottie Lewis Out G-League JT Thor Out G-League Kai Jones Out G- League

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The Philadelphia 76ers have not reported any injuries to their regular players ahead of Friday's game. However, their two-way players Charles Bassey, Charlie Brown Jr., Myles Powell, and Paul Reed have been ruled out due to G-League commitments.

Player Name Status Reason Myles Powell Out G-League Paul Reed Out G-League Charles Bassey Out G-League Charlie Brown Jr. Out G-League

Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Odds & Spreads - April 2, 2022

Team Name Records Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Charlotte Hornets 40-37 +180 Over 231.5 [-110] +5.5 [-110] Philadelphia 76ers 46-30 -225 Under 231.5 [-110] -5.5 [-110]

The 76ers are the favorites to win Friday's game because of their star duo of James Harden and Joel Embiid. Although the two stars have lost their last couple of games, there is no denying their brilliance.

Odds sourced from BetMGM SB

Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Tips

Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets have gone under the total seven of the last eight times when playing as underdogs on the road. Miles Bridges has scored over 20 points in his last four games. The Hornets have won their last five games on the road coming into this matchup.

Click here to bet on LaMelo Ball securing a double-double against the 76ers on BetMGM SB

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid is averaging 32.0 PPG and 12.8 RPG in his last five appearances. The 76ers have a 5-5 record in their last 10 games at home. The 76ers have a 27-19 record against Eastern Conference teams this season.

Click here to bet on Joel Embiid scoring over 27 points against the Hornets on Bet MGM SB

Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Starting Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets secured a 125-114 win over the Knicks in their previous game

The Charlotte Hornets will start LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier on the backcourt. Miles Bridges and PJ Washington will share the frontcourt, while Mason Plumlee starts at center.

Kelly Oubre Jr. and Gordon Hayward will likely play the most minutes off the bench. Hayward is usually a starter for the Hornets, but since this is his first game back from injury, the team will want to limit his time on the court.

Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers have won two of their last three games against the Hornets.

James Harden and Tyrese Maxey will share the backcourt. Matisse Thybulle and Tobias Harris will man the frontcourt, while Joel Embiid will take his position as the center.

Georges Niang and Shake Milton are expected to play the most minutes off the bench.

The 76ers have won nine of the last ten games between the two teams.

The total has been over in seven of the last ten meetings between the two sides.

The 76ers have a 21-17 record at home, while the Hornets are 20-18 when traveling on the road.

Click here to bet on the result of the Hornets vs 76ers game

Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Starting 5s

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard - LaMelo Ball | Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier | Small Forward - Miles Bridges | Power Forward - PJ Washington | Center - Mason Plumlee

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - James Harden | Shooting Guard - Tyrese Maxey | Small Forward - Matisse Thybulle | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh