Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers starting lineups and depth charts for January 20 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers will face off for the second time this season on Saturday. The Hornets suffered their worst loss of the season in the teams' first meeting by a 135-82 margin. Charlotte will hope to do better after ending a six-game skid in their last outing.

The Hornets beat the San Antonio Spurs 124-120 to record their eighth win. Meanwhile, the 76ers extended their advantage in third place in the Eastern Conference with a 124-109 win over the Orlando Magic on Friday, their fourth consecutive victory.

Both teams are playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers injury reports

Charlotte Hornets injury report for January 20, 2024

The Hornets will be without Gordon Hayward and Mark Williams. Nick Richards, Brandon Miller and Bryce McGowens are questionable. Hayward is dealing with a calf injury, while Williams has a lower back injury. Richards is questionable with a right ankle ailment, while Miller has a low back injury, and McGowens has a hip flexor injury.

Philadelphia 76ers injury report for January 20, 2024

Jaden Springer, Mo Bamba, Robert Covington and De'Anthony Melton are all ruled out. Springer has an ankle injury, while Bamba and Covington are dealing with knee injuries. Melton has a back issue.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers starting lineups and depth charts

Charlotte Hornets starting lineup and depth chart for January 20, 2024

The Hornets will likely deploy the same starting lineup they did during their win against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier started in the backcourt, while Miles Bridges, Brandon Miller and PJ Washington completed the rest of the lineup. If Nick Richards is available, he will replace Washington.

Caleb Martin, Nathan Mensah and Nick Smith Jr. will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Point guards LaMelo Ball Ish Smith Frank Ntilikina Shooting guards Terry Rozier Nick Smith Jr. Bryce McGowens Small forwards Miles Bridges Caleb Martin Power forwards Brandon Miller JR Thor Leaky Black Centers PJ Washington Nathan Mensah

Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup and depth chart for January 20, 2024

With De'Anthony Melton out, the 76ers will likely stick to their starting lineup and rotation from their last game. Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. started in the backcourt, while Tobias Harris, Nic Batum and Joel Embiid completed the rest of the starting lineup.

Patrick Beverley, Marcus Morris Sr. and Paul Reed could play the most minutes off the bench for the Sixers.

Point guards Tyrese Maxey Patrick Beverley Shooting guards Kelly Oubre Jr. Furkan Korkmaz Small forwards Tobias Harris KJ Martin Danuel House Jr. Power forwards Nic Batum Marcus Morris Sr. Centers Joel Embiid Paul Reed

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers key matchups

The Hornets-Sixers matchup seems lopsided on paper because of how contrasting the teams' seasons have been. The Sixers are far better compared to Saturday's opponents. However, the Hornets could work on certain matchups to earn an improbable win.

The bigs need to do a better job against Joel Embiid to gain the most significant advantage in this game. Meanwhile, LaMelo Ball must prevail against the defensive prowess of Kelly Oubre Jr. and Patrick Beverley.

