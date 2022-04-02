Charlotte Hornets vs Philadephia 76ers Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads- April 2nd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets will head to the Wells Fargo Center for a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. Both teams have played three times against each other this season, with the 76ers winning twice. They will come into this matchup hoping to clinch the regular-season series.

The Hornets head into the game after a stunning 125-114 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday. Miles Bridges scored 31 points on a staggering 73.3% shooting. LaMelo Ball racked up 20 points andhad a career-high 15 assists to lead the way.

The 76ers, on the other hand, suffered a disappointing 102-94 loss to the hapless Detroit Pistons on Thursday. Joel Embiid scored 37 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, while James Harden chipped in with 18 points, 9 rebounds and seven assists. Both teams were neck and neck for the duration of the game, but Detroit's stunning fourth-quarter performance lifted them to a home victory.

Match Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Saturday, April 2, 12:30 PM ET [Sunday, April 2, 10:30 AM IST]

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Charlotte Hornets Preview

Charlotte Hornets v Brooklyn Nets

The Charlotte Hornets (40-37) have been tremendous over the past couple of weeks. They are ninth in the East, with an identical record to the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks. Those three will jockey for play-in tournament positions.

The Hornets will play in the play-in tournament, but finishing seventh or eighth would make things easier. The Seven-Eight Game winner needs to win just one game to reach the playoffs.

However, they have a tough schedule ahead. They'll face teams like the Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls. But the Hornets are not a team to back down and will definitely try to bag wins.

The matchup against the 76ers is going to be a tough one for the Hornets as they will be up against the star duo of James Harden and Joel Embiid. Although they are under some pressure after losing two games, the 76ers are capable of bouncing back strongly, which is why the Hornets will have to be at their best right from tipoff.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball, G - Terry Rozier, F - Miles Bridges, F - PJ Washington, C - Mason Plumlee

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Philadelphia 76ers v Phoenix Suns

The Philadelphia 76ers (46-30) have come under scrutiny for their recent skid. They lost to the Bucks and the Pistons this week, pushing them to fourth in the East.

James Harden has not been performing well for them in the clutch, which is one of the main reasons why the team has failed to fire. He will be looking to put on a big performance against the Hornets and silence his critics.

Despite the recent struggles, Harden's stint in Philly has been quite fruitful as he has helped Joel Embiid register more points and be a force on the offensive end. However, for the team to succeed, Harden will also have to be more efficient himself and help the team in clutch situations.

Heading into the game against the Hornets, the 76ers will be eager to get back to winning ways. A further setback would propel them to a lower finish, which would make their pursuit of a championship even tougher.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden, G - Tyrese Maxey, F - Matisse Thybullee, F - Tobias Harris, C - Joel Embiid

Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Odds & Spreads - March 2, 2022

Team Name Records Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Charlotte Hornets 40-37 +180 Over 231.5 [-110] +5.5 [-110] Philadelphia 76ers 46-30 -225 Under 231.5 [-110] -5.5 [-110]

The Philadelphia 76ers are favored in this game because of the offensive prowess they have in Joel Embiid and James Harden. Both have combined well together. Although they have lost two games in a row, the odds are in their favor because of the capability the duo possesses.

Odds sourced from BetMGM SB

Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Tips

Charlotte Hornets Betting Tips

The Hornets have gone under the total, seven of the last eight times when playing as underdogs on road. LaMelo Ball has scored 20 points or more in his last five games The Hornets have won their last five games on the road coming into this matchup

Philadelphia 76ers Betting Tips

Joel Embiid is averaging 32.0 PPG and 12.8 RPG in his last five appearances. The 76ers have a 5-5 record in their last 10 games at home. The 76ers have a 27-19 record against Eastern Conference teams this season.

Hornets vs 76ers Match Prediction

The Hornets and 76ers matchup is going to be exciting to watch as both teams are offensively loaded. However, considering the ability James Harden and Joel Embiid possess when playing at their best, the 76ers are favorites. The Hornets are going to make it tough for the 76ers, but the team from Philly has a lot to play for and will certainly bring their best on Saturday.

The 76ers have won nine of the last ten games between the two teams.

The total has been over in seven of the last ten meetings between the two sides.

The 76ers have a 21-17 record at home, while the Hornets are 20-18 when travelling on the road.

Where to watch the Hornets vs 76ers game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Hornets and the 76ers will also be locally telecast on Fox Sports Southeast and NBC Sports Philadelphia.

