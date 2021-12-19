×
Charlotte Hornets vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

Phoenix Suns last time out against the Washington Wizards
Modified Dec 19, 2021 02:38 PM IST
Preview

Last season's NBA finalists, the Phoenix Suns, are all set to go up against the Charlotte Hornets at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.

The Charlotte Hornets are coming into this game with a 16-15 record in the Eastern Conference, despite winning only three of their last 10 games. However, they are only three games behind second seed Chicago Bulls. Superstar talent LaMelo Ball is leading the way for the Hornets, with 20.3 points, 8.1 assists and 7.6 rebounds per game while shooting the ball better than 39% from downtown.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns are sitting pretty at the top of the Western Conference with a 23-5 record, after having won eight of their last 10 games. Veteran Chris Paul is leading the way with 14.5 points, 10.1 assists and 4 rebounds per game this season while shooting better than 48% from the field.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

LaMelo Ball with Damian Lillard
The Charlotte Hornets have a clean bill of health for this game against the Phoenix Suns as every player on the roster is available for selection to James Borrego. LaMelo Ball returned for the Charlotte-based franchise against the Portland Trail Blazers after being out due to health and safety protocols. Terry Rozier and Mason Plumlee were also in isolation but have been cleared to return.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker
Unlike the Hornets, the Phoenix Suns do not have a clean bill of health. Superstar Devin Booker remains questionable for the game against the Charlotte Hornets due to a hamstring injury because of which he hasn't played since the end of November. Frank Kaminsky and Abdel Nader also remain out for the Suns due to knee injuries.

Player

Status 

Reason

Devin Booker Questionable Hamstring 
Frank Kaminsky Out Knee 
Abdel Nader Out Knee 

Charlotte Hornets vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

With a fully fit roster, LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier are set to man the backcourt for the Charlotte Hornets with Gordon Hayward and Miles Bridges set to take care of duties in the frontcourt. The big man in this lineup will be Mason Plumlee.

.@MilesBridges & @MELOD1P are 𝓬𝓸𝓸𝓴𝓲𝓷' so far this season. 👨‍🍳#AllFly | @DraftKings https://t.co/0k4oyh5YNZ

Phoenix Suns

With Devin Booker questionable for this game, Chris Paul and Landry Shamet will handle the backcourt for the Phoenix Suns while the frontcourt will be taken care off by Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder. Deandre Ayton is expected to start at center.

Good to be home. #ValleyProud https://t.co/Qw41hOi5v6

Charlotte Hornets vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting 5s

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard: LaMelo Ball; Shooting Guard: Terry Rozier; Small Forward: Gordon Hayward; Power Forward: Miles Bridges; Center: Mason Plumlee

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard: Chris Paul; Shooting Guard: Landry Shamet; Small Forward: Mikal Bridges; Power Foward: Jae Crowder; Center: Deandre Ayton

