What channel is Charlotte Hornets vs Phoenix Suns on tonight? Time, TV Schedule & Live stream - February 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-2021

The Phoenix Suns host the Charlotte Hornets in an enticing NBA 2020-21 season matchup at Phoenix Suns Arena. The match will see rookie LaMelo Ball square off against veteran Chris Paul in what appears to be a thrilling battle.

The Charlotte Hornets lost to the Utah Jazz 132-110 in the last game and were helpless as they conceded 28 3-pointers in the process. By no means will it be easy for the Hornets to get back to winning ways against a team like Phoenix Suns. Coach Borrego will be hoping his side takes the positives from their loss against the Jazz and not get too complacent as the match progresses.

The Phoenix Suns are in a much better form compared to the Charlotte Hornets and have won three consecutive games going into this match. The Phoenix Suns beat the Trail Blazers 132-100 in a blowout win in their last game. Devin Booker was once again at the top of the scoring charts as he scored 34 points. The Suns have been a treat to watch this season and will go in as favorites into the match against the Charlotte Hornets.

Devin Booker in February:



26.8 PPG

4.1 RPG

4.5 APG

53/44/88%



The Suns have won 12 of their last 14 games. pic.twitter.com/FA0h24qqtT — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 23, 2021

Charlotte Hornets - Team News

Charlotte Hornets' #20 Gordon Hayward

The Charlotte Hornets' Gordon Hayward aggravated an injury to his right hand and had to leave the floor against the Utah Jazz. The extent of his injury is still unknown and given his history, it seems as if the Charlotte Hornets wouldn't prefer to rush him back.

Devonte Graham (kneecap) and Caleb Martin (covid protocols) are the other two players who are ruled out as of now.

Advertisement

Injured - Devonte Graham

Doubtful - Gordon Hayward

Unavailable - Caleb Martin

Phoenix Suns - Team news

The Phoenix Suns have reported no injuries as of now and will have their full squad available.

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None

At what time will the Hornets vs. Suns game start?

USA: Wednesday, 24th February 2021, 9:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Thursday, 25th February 2021, 7:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch Hornets vs. Suns?

The Charlotte Hornets and the Phoenix game will be televised locally by Fox Fox Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Southeast. For international viewers, the match will be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.