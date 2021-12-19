Charlotte Hornets vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - December 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets will begin the second half of their ongoing six-game road trip to the West Coast against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on Sunday.

The Hornets are coming off a 116-125 loss against the Portland Trail Blazers. It was their seventh defeat in ten games as they fell to 16-15 for the season.

Meanwhile, the Suns carried on with their scintillating hot streak at home with a 118-98 win over the Washington Wizards in their previous outing. They improved to 23-5 and are seeded first in the Western Conference standings.

Match Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets vs Phoenix Suns | 2021-22 NBA season.

Date & Time: Sunday, December 19th; 8:00 PM ET (Monday, December 20th; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets endured a tough week after missing several key players due to injuries and COVID protocols. LaMelo Ball and Mason Plumlee returned to the lineup after a lengthy absence due to COVID in their last match. However, it wasn't enough for the Hornets to claim a win.

Charlotte had no answers to the Trail Blazers' stellar offensive display in their previous outing. Damian Lillard and Co. managed to outscore James Borrego's side 81-55 by halftime. It was always going to be a tough proposition for the Hornets to make a comeback from that situation. Nevertheless, they fought well in the second half, but still fell short by nine points.

The Charlotte Hornets cannot allow the Phoenix Suns to impose their will from the get-go as the Suns are one of the most disciplined teams in the league when it comes to defending an early advantage.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball has barely lost his touch, despite missing action for almost three weeks. On his return, he scored a team-high 25 points on 64.7% shooting from the floor against Portland. The reigning Rookie of the Year will have to continue to score the ball the way he has been doing against the Phoenix Suns as well. It makes him unpredictable to defend while forcing teams to always consider his he excellent playmaking ability.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball | G - Terry Rozier | F - Gordon Hayward | F - Miles Bridges | C - Mason Plumlee.

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns have one of the most well-balanced squads this season. That has allowed them to perform well thus far and achieve the best record in the league. The Suns recorded one of their best wins of the campaign in their previous outing.

Eight players scored in double-digits as Phoenix routed the Wizards by a 20-point margin. Deandre Ayton and JaVale McGee ran the show for the side as the former tallied 15 points and ten rebounds, while McGee had 17 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

The Phoenix Suns shot 53.2% from the field and missed just one of their 26 free-throw attempts. They recorded 19 turnovers, though, something they will have to keep in check against the best offensive team in the league, the Charlotte Hornets.

Key Player - Deandre Ayton

Deandre Ayton's two-way play and maturity have developed massively over the last two seasons. He has been vital to their success during this stretch. The Phoenix Suns have been able to function well because of their steadfast defense, with Ayton doing an excellent job being the anchor on that end of the floor.

The Suns will once again need to bank on getting stops to have a healthy chance of defeating the Charlotte Hornets. With Ayton guiding the team defensively, his performance could prove to be decisive again.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul | G - Landry Shamet | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton.

Hornets vs Suns Match Prediction

The Charlotte Hornets will have to produce their best performances of the season if they want to beat the Phoenix Suns, arguably the top team in the league thus far. Chris Paul and Co. have a staggering 13-2 record playing at home and will also have momentum on their side, owing to their huge win over the Wizards.

Meanwhile, Charlotte has struggled on the road, losing 11 of their 29 away matches thus far. Considering these factors, the Suns will likely emerge victorious in this match.

Where to watch Hornets vs Suns

Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports Arizona will provide local coverage of the game between the Charlotte Hornets and Phoenix Suns. Fans can also catch the live action online via NBA League Pass.

