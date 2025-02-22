Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 22, 2025

The Charlotte Hornets versus Portland Trail Blazers matchup is one of five NBA games scheduled on Saturday. The Hornets (14-40) have the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference, while the Blazers (23-33) are in 13th place in the Western Conference.
The Hornets and the Blazers have met each other 68 times in the regular season. Charlotte has won 19 times, while Portland has secured victory 49 times.
Saturday's game will be the second and final meeting between the two teams this season. On Jan. 24, the Trail Blazers beat the Hornets 102-97.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers game details and odds
The matchup is scheduled to tip off at 10p.m. E.T. inside Moda Center. The game will be broadcast live on KATU, KUNP, and FDSSE. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.
Moneyline: Hornets (+160) vs Trail Blazers (-190)
Spread: Hornets (+4.5) vs Trail Blazers (-4.5)
Total (O/U): Hornets -110 (o221.5) vs Trail Blazers -110 (u221.5)
Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.
Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers preview
The Hornets have lost four of their last five games. On Thursday, they lost 129-115 to the Denver Nuggets. In their losing effort, Miles Bridges top-scored with 36 points on 12-for-23 shooting.
Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers are trying to arrest a four-game skid. On Thursday, they lost 110-102 to the LA Lakers. In this game, Deni Avdija tallied 28 points, four rebounds and five assists.
Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers betting props
LaMelo Ball's point total is set at 26.5, which is slightly below his season average of 27.3 points per game. In his most recent outing against the Hornets, Ball had 27 points in a 100-97 victory over the Lakers.
Anfernee Simons' point total is set at 20.5, which is higher than his season average of 18.4 points a night. Simons had just eight points when the Lakers beat the Trail Blazers on Thursday.
Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers prediction
The Trail Blazers are favored to win this home game against the Hornets. Charlotte's roster has been decimated by injuries, making it even more difficult for them to win consistently.
Charlotte Hornets Fan? Check out the latest Charlotte Hornets Depth Chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.