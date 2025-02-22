Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 22, 2025

The Charlotte Hornets versus Portland Trail Blazers matchup is one of five NBA games scheduled on Saturday. The Hornets (14-40) have the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference, while the Blazers (23-33) are in 13th place in the Western Conference.

Ad

The Hornets and the Blazers have met each other 68 times in the regular season. Charlotte has won 19 times, while Portland has secured victory 49 times.

Saturday's game will be the second and final meeting between the two teams this season. On Jan. 24, the Trail Blazers beat the Hornets 102-97.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers game details and odds

The matchup is scheduled to tip off at 10p.m. E.T. inside Moda Center. The game will be broadcast live on KATU, KUNP, and FDSSE. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.

Ad

Trending

Moneyline: Hornets (+160) vs Trail Blazers (-190)

Spread: Hornets (+4.5) vs Trail Blazers (-4.5)

Total (O/U): Hornets -110 (o221.5) vs Trail Blazers -110 (u221.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers preview

The Hornets have lost four of their last five games. On Thursday, they lost 129-115 to the Denver Nuggets. In their losing effort, Miles Bridges top-scored with 36 points on 12-for-23 shooting.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers are trying to arrest a four-game skid. On Thursday, they lost 110-102 to the LA Lakers. In this game, Deni Avdija tallied 28 points, four rebounds and five assists.

Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers betting props

LaMelo Ball's point total is set at 26.5, which is slightly below his season average of 27.3 points per game. In his most recent outing against the Hornets, Ball had 27 points in a 100-97 victory over the Lakers.

Ad

Anfernee Simons' point total is set at 20.5, which is higher than his season average of 18.4 points a night. Simons had just eight points when the Lakers beat the Trail Blazers on Thursday.

Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers prediction

The Trail Blazers are favored to win this home game against the Hornets. Charlotte's roster has been decimated by injuries, making it even more difficult for them to win consistently.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback