Charlotte Hornets vs Sacramento Kings Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 24, 2025

The smarting Sacramento Kings host the struggling Charlotte Hornets at the Golden 1 Center on Monday. This will be the Kings' last home contest before they hit the road for a four-game away stretch. Despite their beefy offensive firepower, Sacramento has dropped their last two games to the New Orleans Pelicans and crosstown rivals Golden State Warriors.

Ad

The Hornets are well out of playoff contention. They are on a two-game losing skid and are 2-8 in their last 10 games. They are 14th in the East with a dismal 14-41 record and are in danger of finishing near-bottom of the conference as they did over the last two seasons. It hasn't helped their case that they lost Brandon Miller for the season and have some key names on the injury list.

Ad

Trending

Sacramento still has a chance to make the playoffs, unlike their opponents, if they build a consistent win streak. With 26 games in the season, the Kings will need to string up a series of wins to be able to move past the play-in — a scenario they find themselves in right now with tenth place in the West.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Both teams play each other for the first time this season, with the second and final skirmish slated in April at the Spectrum Center.

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips, and Prediction

The Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings tips off at 10 pm ET. Local coverage will be on NBCS-CA and FDSSE. The matchup can be streamed live on Fubo TV and on the NBA app with a subscription to the NBA League Pass.

Here are the odds as listed at the time of writing:

Ad

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Charlotte Hornets +10.5 o231.5 (-105) +377 Sacramento Kings -10.5 u231.5 (-110) -500

Ad

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings Preview

The Kings boast a potent offense, but their defense has been their Achilles heel this season. They are 24th in scoring defense, allowing 116.3 points per game and 112.6 points per 100 possessions. The side is placed 18th in the league in field goal defense, allowing 46.9% from the field, and 29th in 3-point defense, allowing their opponents to shoot 37.9% from downtown.

Ad

In return, the Hornets are a better defensive outfit. They are 12th in scoring defense, conceding 112.3 points per game and allowing their opponents to average 111.6 points per 100 possessions. Charlotte is 16th in field goal defense with 46.6% and second in opponent 3-point percentage, conceding 34.4% of 3s.

DeMar DeRozan leads the Kings' offense with 22.1 points per game. He tallies 3.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists while at it. Domantas Sabonis averages 20.3 points and leads the team in rebounds (14.6). Zach LaVine has quickly cemented himself as a key scorer with 20.3 points and 4.7 assists per game. The Kings are eighth in scoring offense, averaging 116.6 points per game.

Ad

The Hornets' scoring heavily depends on LaMelo Ball (26.7 points and 7.1 assists). Miles Bridges has been their second-leading scorer with 20.7 points per game. The struggling side is 28th in the NBA in scoring offense with just 106.0 points per game.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings Predicted Starting Lineups

At the time of writing, the Kings have no injuries mentioned. They are likely to start the same five that lost to Golden State.

Position Player PG Malik Monk SG Zach LaVine SF DeMar DeRozan PF Keegan Murray C Domantas Sabonis

Ad

The Hornets will be without Mark Williams (left foot injury management), Grant Williams (right ACL tear), Josh Okogie (left hamstring strain), Brandon Miller (right wrist ligament repair), Tre Mann (herniated disc), and DaQuan Jeffries (left knee soreness). With Williams out, Jusuf Nurkic is expected to start as center for Charlotte.

Position Player PG LaMelo Ball SG Nick Smith Jr. SF Josh Green PF Miles Bridges C Jusuf Nurkic

Ad

Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings Betting Tips

Jusuf Nurkic is under +100/-130 on points and rebounds. The Hornets' LaMelo Ball is -110/-118 on points and assists. The Kings' Zach LaVine is over -118 on points. Domantas Sabonis is -105/-125 on points and boards. DeMar DeRozan is -105/-106 on points and dimes.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings Prediction

The Kings might be .500, but their two-game losing streak puts them in tenth place in a stacked Western Conference. Despite their erratic and often disappearing defense, they are still a better side on paper than the Hornets. A win for Sacramento on Monday night sees them inch closer to the Golden State Warriors and puts some distance between the 11th-placed Phoenix Suns. Expect the Kings' 'Big 3' of Sabonis, DeRozan, and LaVine to win it for the side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback