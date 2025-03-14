Charlotte Hornets vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction and Betting Tips | March 14, 2025

The Charlotte Hornets visit the San Antonio Spurs on Friday for their second and final meeting. Charlotte, which edged the home team 117-116 on Feb. 7, looks to sweep the season series against the hobbled host. LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and Mark Williams will lead the Hornets.

The Spurs, already without Victor Wembanyama, will also not have De’Aaron Fox for the remainder of the season. San Antonio’s star point guard will undergo surgery on his left finger after playing through tendon damage since November. Chris Paul, Stephon Castle, Harrison Barnes and Devin Vassell will carry the Spurs without the star duo.

Charlotte Hornets vs San Antonio Spurs Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Frost Bank Center in San Antonio will host the Hornets-Spurs rematch. Basketball fans can stream the action live by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Hornets (+135) vs. Spurs (-160)

Odds: Hornets (+3.0) vs. Spurs (-3.0)

Total (O/U): Hornets (o230.0 -110) vs. Spurs (u230.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs San Antonio Spurs preview

The Charlotte Hornets have been leaning on their defense to pull off upsets. Because of an injury-riddled roster, they hardly have had chances to beat teams with their offensive firepower. The Hornets will likely use the same strategy to sweep the series against their also injury-hampered opponents.

LaMelo Ball is arguably the best player in the Hornets-Spurs rematch. He must live up to the expectations and control the pace and flow of the game. Charlotte will be a tough outfit to beat if Ball gets going.

De’Aaron Fox dropped 32 points on Wednesday to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 126-116 win against the Dallas Mavericks. "Swipa" will not join the team after deciding to undergo season-ending surgery. Without him, there will be even less pressure on the Spurs to win.

Still, Devin Vassell and Stephon Castle should take the injury as a challenge to even play better. San Antonio can still pull off surprises if the young duo can help Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes carry the team.

Charlotte Hornets vs San Antonio Spurs predicted starting lineups

Hornets

PG: LaMelo Ball | SG: DaQuan Jeffries | SF: Josh Green | PF: Miles Bridges | C: Mark Williams

Spurs

PG: Chris Paul | PG: Stephon Castle | SG: Devin Vassell | PF: Harrison Barnes | C: Bismack Biyombo

Charlotte Hornets vs San Antonio Spurs betting tips

Harrison Barnes averaged 14.0 points per game in March with De’Aaron Fox still available. Without the cat-quick point guard, the veteran will get an increased role on offense. Barnes could easily top his 12.5 (O/U) points prop.

Miles Bridges has been on fire this month, averaging 30.6 PPG. Charlotte will continue looking for him to provide the scoring punch along with LaMelo Ball. Bridges is likely to keep his hot form and top his 25.5 (O/U) points prop.

Charlotte Hornets vs San Antonio Spurs prediction

Losing Fox is brutal for the San Antonio Spurs. The former All-Star was their deadliest threat to score. Devin Vassell can help soften the impact of his absence, but the home team has not proven it can respond to the adversity. The Charlotte Hornets could sweep the season series with a hard-fought win on Friday.

