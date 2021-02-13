Charlotte Hornets vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - February 14, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Charlotte Hornets (13-14, sixth in the Eastern Conference) will be in action against Greg Popovich's San Antonio Spurs (15-11, sixth in the Western Conference) on Sunday.

Coming off their 114-120 win over the Timberwolves, the Hornets will look to win their 2nd home game in a row when they face the Spurs.

The San Antonio Spurs will enter the match having won on the road in their 124-114 win over the Warriors on Friday. The team will look to use the momentum gained from Friday night's win at the tipoff against the Charlotte Hornets.

Match Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets vs San Antonio Spurs | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, February 14, 2021, 7 PM ET

Venue: Spectrum Center, Uptown Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte Hornets Preview

Advertisement

LaMelo Ball #2 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts with teammate P.J. Washington

The Charlotte Hornets' win marked their fourth in the last 5 games played. The team saw guard Terry Rozier drop 41 points in their win against the Timberwolves. Rookie LaMelo Ball was also an encouraging sight to watch as he stepped up to score 20 points to pitch in for the win.

The Charlotte Hornets fans should see promise in this franchise as the team progresses right before their eyes. The team has an overall record of 13-14 and sits first in the Southeast division.

Expect the team to come out and play hard as the Charlotte Hornets look to hold on to the top spot in the Southeast division. With guards LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier presenting a chemistry that has gotten better over games played together, the Charlotte Hornets could see a reliable tandem down the stretch.

Key Player -- LaMelo Ball

Advertisement

LaMelo, the 1st round pick, is making a case in his own category as the middle child in the Ball family. Many felt LaMelo should have started early in the season, but it took the team's promising prospect, who is now their starting guard, some time to earn that. With Ball being in the rotation, he has proven to be effective and has shown his presence to be useful.

The 6"6 guard is averaging 14.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists for the game. Expect LaMelo to pick up the pace and really progress down the stretch of the season in his rookie year.

San Antonio Spurs

DeMar DeRozan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs and Keldon Johnson #3 of the San Antonio Spurs celebrate

San Antonio Spurs will look to seek a win following their 125-114 victory over the Hawks. DeMar DeRozan notched 23 points to help the team get over the hump to win down the stretch.

The team opened a 7 game road trip and have won four of their last five games, as stated previously. Expect Greg Popovich to implement his plan to contain the "hot-tandem" of Ball and Rozier.

In their dominant road trip start, the San Antonio Spurs are showing that they can get the job done no matter what environment they are presented with. The team will look to continue their road trip surge as they look to win in Charlotte.

Advertisement

Key Player -- DeMar DeRozan

The San Antonio Spurs' shooting forward is currently unstoppable. His 23 points put a dent in a Hawks team that tried to come back during the final stretches of the game, but DeRozan stood tall with his performance.

Expect DeRozan to really get things going when he faces the young Charlotte Hornets team at tipoff for 7 p.m.

Hornets vs Spurs Prediction

The Hornets will take this game out of the Spurs' hands. Ball and Rozier are starting to find their chemistry and will look to show that when they step on the court together this Sunday.

With the San Antonio Spurs looking to continue their successful road trip, a case can be made for the team to show up and win as well. So, to be fair, expect this game to go down to the wire.

Where to watch Hornets vs Spurs

The game can be watched live on NBA League Pass and Fox Southwest.