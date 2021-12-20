Charlotte Hornets vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz will welcome the Charlotte Hornets at Vivint Arena on Monday, December 20 for an NBA regular-season game. Both teams have faced off against each other this season, which is why this should be an exciting encounter to watch.

The Hornets visit Utah after suffering a blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns. Miles Bridges was the only positive for the team as he scored 26 points and was tremendously efficient shooting 62.5% from the field. He will be looking to produce a similar performance against the Utah team to guide the Hornets back to winning ways. The team also has other stars in LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier, both of whom are capable of producing special performances. If they are to come away with a win, the Hornets will need all of these players to be at their best.

Meanwhile, the Jazz also faced a disappointing loss to the Washington Wizards on Saturday, This was their second consecutive defeat, which has added some pressure on the team. Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert will be keen to turn things around and get back to winning ways, to help solidify their position in the West.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

Cody Martin will definitely be out of this game, as he entered the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols. The team has no other players on their injury report as of yet.

Player Name Status Reason Cody Martin Out Health and Safety Protocols

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps The Hornets say Cody Martin has entered the health and safety protocols. Charlotte has had several players in them over the past couple weeks. The Hornets say Cody Martin has entered the health and safety protocols. Charlotte has had several players in them over the past couple weeks.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

The Jazz has reported Udoka Azubuike and Malik Fitts as out of this game due to injuries. Another Jazz player, Miye Oni, has been listed as questionable for this game.

Player Name Status Reason Udoka Azubuike Out Right Ankle Sprain Mallik Fitts Out Right Shoulder Sprain Miye Oni Reason Right Ankle Sprain

Charlotte Hornets vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Starting Lineup

Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets v Phoenix Suns

The Hornets have been an exciting team to watch this season. They have some charismatic young players that have been making a lot of noise in the league. Charlotte has a great offensive unit and have shown their defensive grit at times. With the majority of their players available, they will look to go with their strongest starting lineup. LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier will start in the backcourt. Gordon Hayward and Miles Bridges will share the frontcourt, while Mason Plumlee starts at center for them.

Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz v Washington Wizards

The Utah Jazz have had a stunning season so far. They have produced some great results, courtesy of their brilliance on both ends of the floor. Coach Quin Snyder has not changed the lineup much this season and would like to continue in the same vein heading into this game. Mike Conley should return to the point guard position and share the backcourt with Donovan Mitchell. Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O'Neale will start in the frontcourt, while Rudy Gobert keeps his position as center of the team.

Charlotte Hornets vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Starting 5s

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard - LaMelo Ball, Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier, Small Forward - Gordon Hayward, Power Forward - Miles Bridges, Center - Mason Plumlee

Utah Jazz

Point Guard - Mike Conley, Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell, Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic, Power Forward - Royce O'Neale, Center - Rudy Gobert

