Charlotte Hornets vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - February 22, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Charlotte Hornets travel to the Vivint Arena to take on the NBA Western Conference leaders Utah Jazz after a close 2-point victory over the Golden State Warriors in their last game. Terry Rozier registered 36 points and 4 assists as the Warriors failed to keep up with the Charlotte Hornets in the absence of their talisman Stephen Curry.

Terry Rozier has been in prolific form while the likes of LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward have also been consistently impressive. The Charlotte Hornets are currently 7th in the NBA Eastern Conference with a 14-15 record.

They take on a red-hot Utah Jazz side who suffered a rare defeat against the LA Clippers in their last game. Quin Snyder's side have been boosted by the recent return of Mike Conley from injury and will aim to return to winning ways.

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, February 22th, 9:00 PM ET (Saturday, February 223rd, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Advertisement

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets missed the services of Devonte’ Graham in their victory over the Warriors, but he should return in time to face the Utah Jazz. The Hornets have relied on the prolific form of Terry Rozier, while LaMelo Ball has also impressed. Ball is averaging 14.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists, and has also been useful on defense for the Hornets.

The Charlotte Hornets will need big performances from their stars to get past the Utah Jazz

Malik Monk has impressed off the bench in recent games, while Caleb Martin is expected to sit out, owing to safety and health protocols.

Key Player – Terry Rozier

Terry Rozier is coming off a monster performance against the Golden State Warriors, and has been incredible on both ends of the court for the Charlotte Hornets this season. Defensively, Rozier is registering 1.4 steals and .4 blocks, while contributing 21.1 points per game on the other end of the court.

Advertisement

Rozier is shooting an impressive 46% from the 3-point line, and will be expected to pull off another big performance.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G LaMelo Ball, G Terry Rozier, F Gordon Hayward, F PJ Washington, C Cody Zeller

Utah Jazz Preview

Utah Jazz saw their 9-game winning streak broken by the LA Clippers as they split their NBA doubleheader against Ty Lue's side. They are currently 1st in the Western Conference with a 24-6 record, and have the second-best defense, as well as the third-best offense in the NBA.

The Utah Jazz will be hoping to get back to winning ways

Donovan Mitchell has been consistently prolific while Rudy Gobert has also impressed on both ends of the court. Jordan Clarkson has been a revelation off the bench and is one of the favorites to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award.

Key Player – Donovan Mitchell

Advertisement

The presence of Rudy Gobert has resulted in increased offensive freedom for Utah Jazz’s players, and Donovan Mitchell has reaped the rewards. He is producing 24.6 points, 5.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds, and will be expected to help his side bounce back after the loss to the LA Clippers.

His 2-point shooting have not been nearly as accurate as one would expect, as he is currently making only 45.9% of his attempts at the rim and from mid-range.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley, G - Donovan Mitchell, F - Royce O'Neale, F - Bojan Bogdanovic, C - Rudy Gobert

Hornets vs Jazz Match Prediction

The Utah Jazz have been hugely impressive in the 2020-21 NBA season thus far, but are coming into the current matchup off a rare loss. The Charlotte Hornets went back to winnings ways in their last game and will want to build some momentum. They go into this matchup as the underdogs, and will be hopeful of pulling off an upset.

Where to watch Hornets vs Jazz?

Local coverage of the game will be available on AT&T Sportsnet and FOX Sports Southeast. You can also live stream the same on NBA League Pass.