Charlotte Hornets vs Utah Jazz Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 11

By Arian Kashyap
Published Jul 11, 2025 10:53 GMT
The Charlotte Hornets and the Utah Jazz begin their Las Vegas Summer League campaigns on Friday at Thomas & Mack Center. This game will be one of eight that will take place on Day 2.

The Jazz played three games in the Salt Lake Summer League, going unbeaten in the four-team tournament, and will look for a similar result in Vegas. Meanwhile, this will be Charlotte's first game of the summer.

Both teams feature a lottery pick each, with Kon Kneuppel being selected as the third pick by the Hornets and the Jazz boasting Ace Bailey (fifth) on their roster.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Utah Jazz game details and odds

The inter-conference game between the Hornets and the Jazz i scheduled for tip-off at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). Fans can follow the game live on the Fubo TV app or by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Here are the odds for the game listed at the time of writing:

TeamsOddsTotalMoneyline
Charlotte Hornets+6.5o180.5 (-110)+225
Utah Jazz-6.5u180.5 (-110)-280
Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off

Charlotte Hornets vs. Utah Jazz preview

The Hornets enter the Summer League after drafting three prospects in the 2025 NBA draft. They selected Kon Kneuppel with the third pick and added Sion James and Ryan Kalkbrenner in the second round. Sophomore stars Tidjane Salaün and KJ Simpson will also feature in the roster, while James Banks III is their most experienced player.

All eyes will be on Kon Kneuppel as the former Duke Devils star makes his debut for the Hornets. Tidjane Salaün will be a key asset for Charlotte, with the Frenchman looking to improve in his second season.

Like Charlotte, the Jazz had three picks in the NBA draft and selected Ace Bailey (5th), Will Riley (21st) and John Tonje (53rd). They also boast the likes of Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier and Kyle Fillipowski, all of whom played significant roles last term.

Despite Bailey's promising start to his Jazz career with 26 points and 14 rebounds in two games, the guard missed the last game due to a groin strain. He should be back in the starting five on Friday, though, alongside Collier, Fillipowski and Williams.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Utah Jazz Summer League rosters

Charlotte Hornets

PlayerPosition
James Banks IIICenter
Damion BaughGuard
P.J. Hall Forward
Dajuan Harris Jr.Guard
Sion JamesGuard
Ryan KalkbrennerCenter
Kon KnueppelGuard
Liam McNeeleyForward
Jamiya NealGuard
Josh OduroForward
D.J. RodmanGuard
Tidjane SalaünForward
K.J. SimpsonGuard
Jaylen SimsGuard
M.J. Walker Jr.Guard
Utah Jazz

NamePosition
Isaiah CollierGuard
Jaden SpringerGuard
Ace BaileyForward
Walter Clayton Jr.Guard
Kyle FilipowskiCenter
Elijah HarklessGuard
RJ LuisGuard
Micah PotterCenter
John TonjeGuard
Oscar TshiebweCenter
Cody WilliamsForward
Charlotte Hornets vs. Utah Jazz prediction

The game between the Hornets and the Jazz should be a tasty affair, with both teams boasting some serious talent.

Having played three games, the Jazz boast better chemistry but could be fatigued due to playing three straight matchups. Nevertheless, the Hornets are yet to play together this summer and could take some time to gel. Although it could be a tight affair, the Jazz should take the win.

Edited by Bhargav
