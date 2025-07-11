Charlotte Hornets vs Utah Jazz Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 11

The Charlotte Hornets and the Utah Jazz begin their Las Vegas Summer League campaigns on Friday at Thomas & Mack Center. This game will be one of eight that will take place on Day 2.

Ad

The Jazz played three games in the Salt Lake Summer League, going unbeaten in the four-team tournament, and will look for a similar result in Vegas. Meanwhile, this will be Charlotte's first game of the summer.

Both teams feature a lottery pick each, with Kon Kneuppel being selected as the third pick by the Hornets and the Jazz boasting Ace Bailey (fifth) on their roster.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Utah Jazz game details and odds

The inter-conference game between the Hornets and the Jazz i scheduled for tip-off at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). Fans can follow the game live on the Fubo TV app or by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Ad

Trending

Here are the odds for the game listed at the time of writing:

Teams Odds Total Moneyline Charlotte Hornets +6.5 o180.5 (-110) +225 Utah Jazz -6.5 u180.5 (-110) -280

Ad

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off

Charlotte Hornets vs. Utah Jazz preview

The Hornets enter the Summer League after drafting three prospects in the 2025 NBA draft. They selected Kon Kneuppel with the third pick and added Sion James and Ryan Kalkbrenner in the second round. Sophomore stars Tidjane Salaün and KJ Simpson will also feature in the roster, while James Banks III is their most experienced player.

Ad

All eyes will be on Kon Kneuppel as the former Duke Devils star makes his debut for the Hornets. Tidjane Salaün will be a key asset for Charlotte, with the Frenchman looking to improve in his second season.

Like Charlotte, the Jazz had three picks in the NBA draft and selected Ace Bailey (5th), Will Riley (21st) and John Tonje (53rd). They also boast the likes of Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier and Kyle Fillipowski, all of whom played significant roles last term.

Ad

Despite Bailey's promising start to his Jazz career with 26 points and 14 rebounds in two games, the guard missed the last game due to a groin strain. He should be back in the starting five on Friday, though, alongside Collier, Fillipowski and Williams.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Utah Jazz Summer League rosters

Charlotte Hornets

Player Position James Banks III Center Damion Baugh Guard P.J. Hall Forward Dajuan Harris Jr. Guard Sion James Guard Ryan Kalkbrenner Center Kon Knueppel Guard Liam McNeeley Forward Jamiya Neal Guard Josh Oduro Forward D.J. Rodman Guard Tidjane Salaün Forward K.J. Simpson Guard Jaylen Sims Guard M.J. Walker Jr. Guard

Ad

Utah Jazz

Name Position Isaiah Collier Guard Jaden Springer Guard Ace Bailey Forward Walter Clayton Jr. Guard Kyle Filipowski Center Elijah Harkless Guard RJ Luis Guard Micah Potter Center John Tonje Guard Oscar Tshiebwe Center Cody Williams Forward

Ad

Charlotte Hornets vs. Utah Jazz prediction

The game between the Hornets and the Jazz should be a tasty affair, with both teams boasting some serious talent.

Having played three games, the Jazz boast better chemistry but could be fatigued due to playing three straight matchups. Nevertheless, the Hornets are yet to play together this summer and could take some time to gel. Although it could be a tight affair, the Jazz should take the win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More