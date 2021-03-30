Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5's - March 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Charlotte Hornets take on the Washington Wizards in an enticing Eastern Conference matchup tonight at Capital One Arena. This will be the second encounter between the two sides this season, with the Hornets claiming the win last time out.

After an inconsistent start to the season, the Charlotte Hornets have come into their own lately and are now fourth in their conference standings.

In their last game, the Hornets lost 97-101 to the Phoenix Suns in OT, preventing them from registering their fourth win on the bounce.

The Hornets did put up a good performance, though, as they held the Pheonix Suns to just 35.4% shooting from the field, while also managing to show their grit to lead the game into overtime.

Devonte Graham led the Hornets with 30 points, while Terry Rozier added 22 points and 10 rebounds on the night.

The Washington Wizards, meanwhile, have recorded two straight wins heading into this matchup.

However, their record before that wasn't as impressive as they had registered just one win in nine outings during that stretch. In their last game, they beat the Indiana Pacers 132-124.

Russell Westbrook was the star of the night as he notched up his 16th triple-double of the season. He scored 35 points, provided 21 assists and claimed 14 boards on a record-breaking night.

It was an impressive win for the Wizards, considering they were playing without the leading scorer in the NBA, Bradley Beal, in that match.

Russell Westbrook's historic night:



▪️ First 35+ point, 20+ assist triple-double in NBA history

▪️ NBA-record 4th 20+ point, 20+ assist triple-double

▪️ @WashWizards franchise-record 16th triple-double pic.twitter.com/K0At5vV10v — NBA History (@NBAHistory) March 30, 2021

Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards - Injury Report

Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball is the only player ruled out for the Charlotte Hornets as he suffered a wrist fracture about a week ago. He will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Meanwhile, Malik Monk is listed as probable as he continues to recover from a foot injury.

INJURY UPDATE: @hornets at WAS 3/30

Malik Monk (R foot soreness) is probable

LaMelo Ball (R wrist fracture) is out#AllFly — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) March 29, 2021

Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal could make his return

The Washington Wizards will continue to be without Davis Bertans (calf), Ish Smith (quadriceps) and Thomas Bryant (ACL), who have been out for a while now due to their long-term injuries.

Meanwhile, head coach Scott Brooks indicated that Bradley Beal could make his return to the lineup after missing out on the last game due to a hip injury. The 27-year-old is currently listed as day-to-day along with backup center Daniel Gafford.

Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards - Predicted Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are likely to go ahead with their lineup from the last game, which saw Devonte Graham and Terry Rozier start proceedings from the backcourt, with Gordon Hayward and P.J. Washington pairing up as the two forwards.

Bismack Biyombo started as the center in that game and will likely retain his spot as a starter.

Miles Bridges, Cody Martin and Cody Zeller will likely play the most rotation minutes for the Charlotte Hornets from the reserves.

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards' starting lineup could see a change from their last game if Bradley Beal is available for selection.

In that case, Russell Westbrook will partner either Beal or Jerome Robinson in the backcourt, while Deni Avdija, Rui Hachimura and Alex Len will start in the frontcourt.

From the reserves, Chandler Hutchison, Garrison Mathews and Raul Neto will likely play the most rotation minutes for the Washington Wizards.

Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards - Predicted Starting 5s

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard - Devonte Graham l Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier l Small Forward - Gordon Hayward l Power Forward - P.J. Washington l Center - Bismack Biyombo.

Washington Wizards

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook l Shooting Guard - Bradley Beal l Small Forward - Deni Avdija l Power Forward - Rui Hachimura l Center - Alex Len.

