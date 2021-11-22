Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets resume their road schedule with a stop at Capital One Arena for a battle against the Washington Wizards on Monday.

The Hornets’ five-game winning streak was broken by the Atlanta Hawks in their first match of a three-game road trip. They’re hoping to start a new one at the expense of the Wizards.

Head coach James Borrego’s team fell behind in the first half and could not make up for the deficit to eventually lose to the Hawks. LaMelo Ball had another triple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. The Charlotte Hornets also had 35 big points and 10 rebounds from Miles Bridges but were still unable to win the game.

The Washington Wizards’ status as an elite team got a huge boost when they held the Miami Heat to a 1-1 record in a two-game mini-series. The Wizards have proven that if they can keep their defensive focus and attention to detail, they can be tough to beat.

The Washington Wizards’ resilience was tested and proven in their come-from-behind victory over the Miami Heat. The team trailed by 16 points early in the third and had to slowly crawl their way back into the game. Spencer Dinwiddie and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made crucial baskets in the dying minutes to stun the Heat.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

The Charlotte Hornets only have P.J. Washington as the most likely name on the injury list to play. He is listed as doubtful. The rest of the players on the list are all assigned to the G-League.

Player: Status: Reason: Carey Jr., Vernon Out G League - On Assignment Kulboka, Arnoldas Out G League - Two-Way Lewis, Scottie Out G League - Two-Way Thor, JT Out G League - On Assignment Washington, P.J. Doubtful Injury/Illness - Left Elbow; Hyperextension

Washington Wizards Injury Report

The Washington Wizards have players on their injury report who can be solid contributors if they are healthy. Thomas Bryant (knee) and Rui Hachimura (not with the team) are proven contributors when given the chance to play.

Davis Bertans has been declared questionable.

Player: Status: Reason: Bertans, Davis Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Left ankle sprain Bryant, Thomas Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Left ACL injury recovery Hachimura, Rui Out Not With Team

Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards: Predicted Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are hoping to add another W against the Washington Wizards [Photo: Sporting News]

The Charlotte Hornets’ regular first five should be lined up before tip-off. LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier will comprise the backcourt. Gordon Hayward will get his customary small forward role, with Miles Bridges playing power forward.

Mason Plumlee will be the Hornets’ starting center.

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards should roll out the same starting unit that has been one of the best in the NBA. Spencer Dinwiddie and All-Star Bradley Beal will spearhead the Wizards’ attack from the backcourt.

Former Lakers Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma will take the two-forward spots.

Daniel Gafford’s strong inside presence will be badly needed in the middle of the formation.

Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards: Predicted Starting 5s

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard - LaMelo Ball | Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier | Small Forward - Gordon Hayward | Power Forward - Miles Bridges | Center - Mason Plumlee

Washington Wizards

Point Guard - Spencer Dinwiddie | Shooting Guard - Bradley Beal | Small Forward - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | Power Forward - Kyle Kuzma | Center - Daniel Gafford

