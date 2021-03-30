Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards Prediction & Match Preview - March 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Charlotte Hornets begin a six-game road trip with a visit to DC, where they'll take on the Washington Wizards. The Hornets were the runaway winners in the only previous matchup between the two sides this season.

Match Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Tuesday, March 30th, 7 PM ET (Wednesday, 4:30 AM IST)

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets recently saw their three-game winning streak come to a close following a tough loss to the Phoenix Suns. James Borrego's men played with tenacity in a game that looked straight out of the 90s but came up short in the clutch. Devonte' Graham had his best performance of the season in this game though with 28 points.

Malik Monk has played a vital role for the Charlotte Hornets off the bench this season. He was absent against Phoenix due to a sore right foot but should be able to suit up against the Washington Wizards. Miles Bridges played extended minutes against the Suns in Monk's absence and finished with 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting.

Star forward Gordon Hayward has been off the mark lately for the Charlotte Hornets. His scoring numbers have gone down as the season has progressed and he's only averaged 11.3 points in his last three outings.

Key Player - Terry Rozier

Terry Rozier (right)

Terry Rozier leads the Charlotte Hornets in scoring this season with 20.5 points per game and has been their most consistent player of late. He's a scrappy defender who also chips in with 1.3 steals per game. Rozier has scored 20 or more points in seven out of the last eight games. He dropped 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting against the Washington Wizards in the previous game between the two sides.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G Devonte' Graham, G Terry Rozier, F Gordon Hayward, F PJ Washington, C Bismack Biyombo

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards haven't played inspiring basketball this season but they do enter the game against the Charlotte Hornets with a two-game winning streak. They're only two games behind a play-in tournament spot and have a favorable run of fixtures in the first week of April.

The Washington Wizards aren't getting any respite as far as team injuries are concerned. Bradley Beal was sidelined against the Indiana Pacers on Monday with a hip contusion and is doubtful for the matchup against the Charlotte Hornets as well. Recently acquired center Daniel Gafford also suffered an ankle sprain against Indiana.

On a brighter note, sophomore Rui Hachimura recorded 26 points on 50% shooting to go with eight rebounds on Monday. Meanwhile, Chandler Hutchinson marked his Washington Wizards debut with 18 points. Interestingly, he had managed a combined 13 points in his previous seven games for the Bulls this season.

Key Player - Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook had a record-breaking performance against the Indiana Pacers on Monday. He recorded 35 points, 21 assists and 14 rebounds, thereby becoming the only player in NBA history with a 35-point, 20-assist triple-double. Westbrook will do whatever he needs to do to keep the Washington Wizards ticking. He's currently averaging 21.8 points, 10.5 assists and 10.1 rebounds per game this season.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G Russell Westbrook, G Jerome Robinson, F Deni Avdija, F Rui Hachimura, C Alex Len

Hornets vs Wizards Match Prediction

With Russell Westbrook playing at such a high level, it's tough to bet against him and the Washington Wizards. Scott Brooks' men also have a considerably better record at home. The Charlotte Hornets aren't bad by any means, but most of their wins since the All-Star break have come against teams on a losing run. With injuries also depleting the Hornets' rotation, expect the Wizards to win this game.

Where to watch Hornets vs Wizards?

Local coverage of the game will be available on FOX Sports Southeast and NBC Sports Washington Plus. You can live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

