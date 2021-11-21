Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards Prediction & Match Preview - November 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets will visit the Capital One Arena on Monday to take on the Washington Wizards in an exciting 2021-22 NBA game.

It will be the second meeting between the two teams this campaign. The Hornets emerged victorious 97-87 margin in the reverse fixture on Wednesday. They will be eager to replicate that performance, and beat the Wizards once again. They saw their five-game winning run snapped in their last outing. So they will have to be at their absolute best to return to winning ways against the Wizards.

The Wizards, meanwhile, have momentum on their side. They are coming off a 103-100 win against the Miami Hea. They'll look to build on that with another win on Monday.

Match Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards | 2021-22 NBA season.

Date & Time: Monday, November 22nd; 7:00 PM ET (Tuesday, November 23rd; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets' struggles away from home continued, as they slumped to their sixth loss on the road, against the Hawks in their last game. That was their eighth reverse this season.

The Hornets were a step behind their opponents for the entire game. They conceded a 12-point lead by half-time, and never recovered. Charlotte wasn't as aggressive as their opponents. They attempted 40 shots from the perimeter, but converted only ten of them. The Hornets also got to the foul line only 15 times, scoring just nine points from there.

The Charlotte Hornets need to learn to take control of games from the start. Games often slip out of their grasp by the time they find their groove. That could spell trouble against an in-form team like the Washington Wizards.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball in action during the Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets game.

LaMelo Ball has been in stellar form for the Charlotte Hornets. The second-year guard is averaging 19.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.7 assists and two steals per game.

Ball's offensive prowess has immensely benefitted the Hornets. His playmaking has been consistent, but his scoring continues to be streaky. If Ball can have an efficient game scoring-wise, the Washington Wizards' defense could have a tough time containing the Hornets.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball | G - Terry Rozier | F - Gordon Hayward | F - Miles Bridges | C - Mason Plumlee.

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards have surprised many with their 11-5 start to the 2021-22 NBA season. They currently sit second in the Eastern Conference standings, thanks to their brilliant all-round performances so far.

The Wizards put up a fighting performance in their previous game against the Heat. They were down by as many as 16 points midway through the third quarter and by ten, with four minutes left on the game clock. But they still managed to record a win. Bradley Beal had 21 points, while Spencer Dinwiddie and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 16 apiece.

The Washington Wizards had an efficient night, shooting-wise, converting 48% of their field goals. They also made 20 of 23 free throws. Washington will have to assert pressure on the Charlotte Hornets throughout the game if they are to have a healthy chance of winning this clash.

Key Player - Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma goes for a lay-up during a game between the Indiana Pacers and the Washington Wizards.

Kyle Kuzma got off to a solid start in his stint as a Washington Wizards player this season. However, he has been a tad inconsistent recently. His shooting and scoring have been very streaky.

The forward will have to contribute offensively to help the Wizards have a decent chance of beating the Charlotte Hornets, who have multiple scorers on their roster. Moreover, Kuzma will also have to limit the likes of Gordon Hayward and Miles Bridges from impacting the game.

Washingon Wizards Predicted Lineup

G - Spencer Dinwiddie | G - Bradley Beal | F - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | F - Kyle Kuzma | C - Daniel Gafford.

Hornets vs Wizards Match Prediction

The Charlotte Hornets might hold an advantage against the Washington Wizards in their season series. But the Wizards will likely enter as favorites to win this contest. Their form at home has been terrific, while the Hornets have underperformed on the road. Washington also have momentum on their side.

Where to watch Hornets vs Wizards?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Washington Wizards will be covered locally in Washington by NBC Sports Washington and by Bally Sports Southeast in Charlotte. Fans can also catch live action online via NBA League Pass.

Edited by Bhargav