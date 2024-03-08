Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 8, 2024

The Charlotte Hornets will face the Washington Wizards on Friday in Washington, with tipoff set for 7 pm E.T. This will be their third meeting of the season, with the Hornets winning both of their previous encounters.

The Hornets are 13th in the Eastern Conference with a 15-47 record and have won four of their last 10 games. They are on a five-game losing streak after losing to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards are last in the Western Conference and have the worst record (9-53) in the league. They are having a season to forget and are dealing with a 16-game losing streak. They lost their previous match to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards: Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

Both teams have been struggling to win games recently, with the worst and second-worst losing streaks in the league. However, for one of them, the matchup would end their losing streak.

The Hornets have five players on their injury report. LaMelo Ball, Seth Curry, Cody Martin and Mark Williams will be out for the game. Tre Mann is reported as questionable and will be a game-time decision.

Hornets coach Steve Clifford is expected to use a starting lineup of Vasilije Micic (PG), Tre Mann (SG), Brandon Miller (SF), Miles Bridges (PF) and Nick Richards (C).

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards have four players on their injury report. Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Landry Shamet are reported as questionable and will be game-time decisions. Isaiah Livers is reported out for the season, while Marvin Bagley III will be out for the game.

Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. will likely use a starting lineup of Tyus Jones (PG), Bilal Coulibaly (SG), Deni Avdija (SF), Corey Kispert (PF) and Kyle Kuzma (C).

Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards Prediction

Though they are 0-2 against the Charlotte Hornets this season, the sportsbooks favor the Washington Wizards to protect their home court on Friday.

The Hornets have gone cold after a short stint of wins, but they will like their chances against this slumping Wizards team, who just blew a 21-point lead in their last outing. The availability of Tre Mann could be a key differentiator.

Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards: Betting Tips

Moneyline: Hornets (2.25) vs Wizards (1.67)

Spread: Hornets +3 (1.91) vs Wizards -3 (1.91)

Total (O/U): 1.91 (o225) / 1.91 (u225)

Betting against the spread on the Charlotte Hornets could prove to be a rewarding gamble. The Wizards score 3.2 fewer points per game (114.5) than the Hornets allow (117.7). Furthermore, Charlotte has a 3-0 record against the spread and overall when scoring more than 124.6 points.

Given the slump the Wizards are going through and their 0-2 record against the Hornets this season, it's likely that the Hornets will clinch the win again.