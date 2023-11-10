Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for 2023-24 NBA In-Season Tournament (Nov 10)

The Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards will face each other for the second time in three nights. Charlotte lost 132-116 on Wednesday and will be looking to even the home and away set on Friday. The loss dropped the Hornets’ record to a tie with the Wizards with a 2-5 record. Tonight’s game will have an added incentive as it is part of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

The Wizards won on the road behind Kyle Kuzma’s 33 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Washington’s 18-43 shooting from behind the arc was the biggest difference in the said game.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Hornets got another superb performance from LaMelo Ball who finished with 34 points, seven assists, four rebounds and one steal. Ball’s big night, however, wasn’t enough to drag the Hornets to the win. Charlotte made just 8-25 shots from deep.

Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards: Game details

Team: Charlotte Hornets (2-5) vs. Washington Wizards (2-5)

Date and Time: November 10, 2023 | 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Capital One Arena | Washington, DC

Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards: Game preview

The Hornets and the Wizards played to almost a standstill in three quarters when they first met this season. Washington’s 41-17 edge in the third quarter changed the whole complex of the game. The Wizards, once they built a big lead, successfully kept the Hornets to a seesaw battle the rest of the way to win.

The Wizards’ 18-43 shooting from deep was a catalyst in the win. Charlotte could only muster 8-25, which spelled the biggest difference. If both teams continue the trend, Washington could walk away with a victory in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Expand Tweet

Bench scoring was overwhelmingly in Washington’s favor. The Wizards outscored the Hornets 72-23 when it comes to non-starter points. Charlotte’s injury-riddled lineup will make it tough for them to complement their starting unit.

Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards: Odds and predictions

Moneyline: Hornets (+108) vs. Wizards (-126)

Spread: Hornets (+2) vs. Wizards (-2)

Total (O/U): Hornets (o241.5) vs. Wizards (u241.5)

The Hornets have struggled without Terry Rozier’s scoring, playmaking, experience and veteran leadership. They haven’t found someone to pick up the slack even with Brandon Miller in the lineup. Rozier remains unavailable as well as Miles Bridges, Cody Martin and Frank Ntilikina.

The Washington Wizards, meanwhile, are at full strength and will be playing in front of their fans. If Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole don’t have off nights, the host team will have a big chance of winning the game.

Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards: Predicted lineups

Hornets coach Steve Clifford has stuck to the same starting unit without Terry Rozier. He is expected to continue using P.J. Washington, Brandon Miller, Gordon Hayward, Mark Williams and LaMelo Ball.

Clifford’s counterpart, Wes Unseld Jr., has been using the same first five this season. He is likely to have Kyle Kuzma, Daniel Gafford, Jordan Poole, Tyus Jones and Deni Avdija.

Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards: Top 3 players’ stats

Hornets

LaMelo Ball

19.6 points, 9.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game

P.J. Washington

17.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game

Gordon Hayward

17.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game

Wizards

Kyle Kuzma

25.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game

Jordan Poole

17.4 points, 3.3 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game

Deni Avdija

13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game