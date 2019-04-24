×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Chicago Bulls: 3 Players that disappointed this Season

Achyut Dubey
ANALYST
Feature
19   //    24 Apr 2019, 14:54 IST

Chicago Bulls finished 13th in the East for the second straight year
Chicago Bulls finished 13th in the East for the second straight year

Despite ending the season with a 22-60 (0.268) win-loss record down at the 13th position on the Eastern Conference standings, the Bulls showed tangible promise for the near future.

With the UCLA product, Zach LaVine (23.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 4.5 apg) coming into his own, along with Lauri Markkanen, who played 52 games averaging 18.7 ppg and 9.0 rpg - bringing a huge upside of being an effective floor-spacing big man - the team seems to be heading in the right path.

If the franchise can pull off the right moves in the upcoming offseason - add some much-needed depth and shooting - the Bulls might make a legit playoff push in the 2019-20 season without a doubt.

Just a couple of months into the season, Fred Hoiberg - who was hired back in 2015 - was relieved of his duties and Jim Boylen took over in an official capacity.

"To take over Midstream, the support I received was awesome. Obviously, we had some difficult moments and we also had some good moments."- Coach Boylen

Clearly, it was not all smooth sailing for the Bulls organization as well as players, but what they have now is a platform they can build upon. While some of the players showed signs of a bright 2019-20 campaign, others couldn't quite get it done.

Let's take a look at the three individual performances from Chicago's past season that tempered all expectations.

#1 Robin Lopez

This was Lopez's 3rd straight year playing for Chicago.
This was Lopez's 3rd straight year playing for Chicago.

Lopez was traded to the Bulls in June of 2016 in an exchange that involved Derrick Rose as well. The 30-year-old center played 74 games for Chicago this past season averaging over 22 minutes per game. He scored 9.5 points and recorded just 3.9 boards per game, in what was his lowest scoring season since 2012.

Advertisement
"I've always kind of embraced the role of being that stabilizing force, that backbone of a team. I've always enjoyed that role." - Robin Lopez

For a veteran center, Lopez couldn't make a noticeable impact in the paint as well as on the boards. His rebound total this year (286) was the lowest since his 2011-12 season with the Phoennix Suns where he pulled down just 209 boards in 64 games. Known primarily for his defense, Lopez averaged 1.1 blocks per game with just 11 steals in total throughout the season.

The 31-year-old seven-footer is slated to become an unrestricted free-agent for the upcoming offseason.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
NBA Chicago Bulls Robin Lopez NBA Players
Advertisement
Chicago Bulls: Best Bulls Players since 2000
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Players that are likely to leave the Chicago Bulls before the trade deadline
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Players the Chicago Bulls should trade away
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls
RELATED STORY
Which position and player do the Chicago Bulls need to target in this year's NBA Draft?
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points as Indiana Pacers win in overtime against Chicago Bulls
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls
RELATED STORY
Derrick Rose: 5 Best Games As A Member of the Chicago Bulls
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Player Ratings - Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls; Antetokounmpo dominates, Lopez struggles, LaVine shines
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us