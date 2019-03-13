Chicago Bulls: Best Bulls Players since 2000

Derrick Rose was the youngest MVP at the age of 22

The Chicago Bulls are one of the oldest NBA franchise. They were founded in 1966 and have stayed as the Chicago Bulls all their time in the NBA.

They are credited with popularizing the NBA worldwide after they achieved unprecedented success in the 1990s. They are known for having one of the greatest NBA dynasties ever witnessed, winning six NBA championships from 1991 to 1998, with two three-peats (winning 3 titles back to back).

They are also the only franchise in NBA history to have won multiple NBA titles but have never lost a final. With their last title coming in 1998, it does not mean that they did not have any great players in the 2000s. Let us look at the best Chicago Bulls players that played for them since 2000.

#5 Kirk Hinrich (2003-2010, 2012-2016)

Chicago Bulls had a lot of great players in 2000s, starting with Hinrich

Kirk Hinrich was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in the 2003 NBA with the 7th pick of the night. His selection was met with doubts and some criticism as nobody expected him to be that good of a player. But he proved a lot of them wrong. He was a really solid role player and was a big part of the Bulls roster for a long time.

He was an excellent scorer, averaging 16.6 points per game, along with 6.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds a game in 2006-07, considered his best season for the Bulls. He was traded to the Washington Wizards in 2010 and was then traded the next season to the Atlanta Hawks in 2011.

He played a role in the Hawks reaching the playoffs but in the 2012 season, re-signed with the Chicago Bulls again. He was a leader on the court for them and was a great defensive player for them. He also has the most number of three-pointers for a Bulls player in franchise history, which gets him the No. 5 spot.

