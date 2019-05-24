Chicago Bulls: Top 3 individual performances from the 2018-19 NBA season

The Chicago Bulls saw some great performances this season

The Chicago Bulls had a very disappointing 2018-19 season. They were the fourth worst team in the NBA and finished with a very poor record of 22-60.

The Bulls lacked any star prowess this season and hence their season majorly depended on the development of their young players. They have got a very good young core of players like Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, Otto Porter Jr., Wendell Carter Jr., etc. playing for them.

Lauri Markkanen showcased his great ceiling and he could be the next great shooting big man in the NBA. Zach LaVine has got great athleticism and we will forever remember his dunk contest against Aaron Gordon. Wendel Carter Jr. displayed the potential to be a great two way player.

We saw some great performances from these players in the Bulls uniform last season. Let's have a look at the top 3 individual performances from the 2018-19 season:

#3 Otto Porter Jr. career-high 37 points against the Memphis Grizzlies

Otto Porter Jr. had the game of his life against the Grizzlies

The Bulls traded Otto Porter Jr. in the place of Bobby Portis and Jabari Parker at the trade deadline.

Otto Porter Jr. looked like a totally different player since his trade. After a few games in the Bulls uniform, he had the match of his life against the Memphis Grizzlies. Porter Jr. scored his career high 37 points in the match and also added 10 rebounds. He also shot an outrageous 16-20 from the field.

This was the best game that Otto Porter Jr. had ever played and one that the Bulls fans hugely cherished. His performance also got the win for the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls will hope that Otto Porter Jr. becomes a legit player for this Bulls team. He certainly has the potential to be the third wheel behind Lauri Markkanen and Zach LaVine.

